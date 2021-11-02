'It's going to be a massive challenge': Scotland seek improvement for Wallabies test

Scotland's Jamie Dobie is held back by Tonga's Halaleva Fifita during the hosts’ thumping 60-14 victory at Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend has warned Scotland will have to improve defensively when they take on Australia.

Townsend's side notched an emphatic 60-14 victory over Tonga in their first of four Autumn Nations Series games at Murrayfield on Saturday.

However, the concession of three first-half penalties and a second-half try was a cautionary note for the Scotland head coach ahead of the visit of Australia on Sunday (Monday NZT).

READ MORE:

* Kyle Steyn scores four tries in Scotland's 60-14 win over Tonga

* 'It hurts': Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi conflicted by Wallabies withdrawal

* ‘Big shoes to fill’: Marika Koroibete ruled out of Wallabies’ spring tour



Dave Rennie's Wallabies have scored an average of 30 points in each of their last five games, during which they beat both South Africa and Argentina twice and also Japan.

Townsend said: “Defensively we'll have to be at our very best. Australia have shown they are a good attacking side and they are full of confidence.

“They've won five test matches in a row and they've beaten the world champions twice, the No 1 team in the world.

“We set very high standards in our defence and at times it wasn't at those standards.

“We also have to see how quickly we can integrate the players who are going to come back into the team during the week.

“We've got an extra day to prepare which should help us but we know it's going to be a massive challenge on Sunday.”

All Blacks In-form All Blacks loose forward reveals what has him, and his team, playing so well.

Townsend has some selection issues for Sunday (Monday NZT) with his 10 English-based players joining the pool along with Racing 92 first five-eighth Finn Russell and Sharks flanker Dylan Richardson.

Townsend handed starts to the previously uncapped Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Hodgson, Sione Tuipulotu and Rufus McLean on Saturday (Sunday NZT). Marshall Sykes, Luke Crosbie, Ross Thompson and Jamie Dobie made their debuts off the bench.

Kyle Steyn marked his first start by becoming the first Scotland player to score four tries at Murrayfield while fellow winger McLean grabbed a double and Schoeman one.

Townsend said: “I think there are a few players who put their hands up for selection.

Steve Welsh/AP Scotland centre Sam Johnson impressed against Tonga but the in-form Wallabies will be a much tougher proposition.

“Maybe people will think that scoring tries is a key element in selection but we'll look at a number of other things.

“I thought that both wingers were very, very good, and we had a winger who started our last test match in Paris at fullback [Darcy Graham], so it's great to see three wingers pushing for places.

“We'll have Duhan [van der Merwe] back available for us next week, and I believe he got two tries for Worcester.

“So there's real strength in depth in that position, and in other positions throughout the team. Hopefully we'll have no injuries and can select from a full squad.”