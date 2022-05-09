Death of Samoan sevens player Kelly Meafua another blow for Otahuhu rugby club

Samoan sevens star Kelly Meafua, who has died in France, played for the Greater Sydney Rams in Australia.

A close friend of rugby player Kelly Meafua, who died after jumping off a bridge following a win in France, said the former Samoa sevens international was a force to be reckoned with on the field.

Off it, though, Meafua was a loyal, cheerful friend who maintained regular contact with his old Otahuhu club rugby mates after he left Auckland to play in Australia and France.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Kelly Meafua of Otahuhu runs with the ball in an Auckland club rugby game in 2014.

Otahuhu club president Alolupotea John Roche said he was shocked by the death of Meafua, 32, who he described as more than just a talented rugby player.

“It's so sad. Our family was so sad about it,” Roche said. “We had a bad day when we heard the news. Not only because he played for the Otahuhu club, but he was also my two boys' best friend.

“Me, my wife and my family are sad to lose Kelly… I am just lost for words.”

Meafua is the second player from the Otahuhu club to have died in tragic circumstances in recent months.

In December Meafua’s former team-mate Kawa Leauma, who played for a club in Spain and had represented the Spanish national side in a friendly match in October, fell 8m from a building in Amsterdam.

David Rowland / Phototek.co.nz Kawa Leauma pictured in action for the Otahuhu club in 2014.

The Spanish Rugby Federation said Leauma died from head injuries, following a “freak accident”. Leauma also played for Auckland clubs Papatoetoe, Mount Wellington and Manukau Rovers.

Roche said the loss of Meafua after the death of Leauma, was a double blow for Otahuhu.

Samoa-born Meafua played for Otahuhu for several seasons before moving to Australia to play in 2014.

Loose forward Meafua, who was playing for Montauban, was reported in France to have jumped off the Pont-Vieux bridge into the river Tarn, from a height of more than 20m, on Saturday (NZ time).

It happened after they celebrated a victory over Narbonne in the Pro D2 second-tier competition.

Team-mate Christopher Vaotoa went to Meafua's rescue, but had to be rescued by firefighters and was taken to hospital with hypothermia before being released. Meafua's body was recovered the following morning.

In addition to making regular appearances for the Samoan sevens team, he represented the Greater Sydney Rams in the Australia's National Rugby Championship.

Meafua moved to France in 2015, to play for Narbonne, before heading back to Australia for a couple of seasons. A return to France saw him play for Beziers and Montauban.

Roche said Meafua, who was married with children, was competitive during games, but that changed once he removed his boots.

“He was a very cheerful guy, a very sociable person who liked everyone,” Roche noted. “But when you put him on the field, he was a different person altogether.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Kelly Meafua of Samoa scores a try against Kenya at Westpac Stadium at the Wellington 7s in 2014.

“He would get stuck into the games, he was one player you wanted to keep in your team. It was a big loss when he left Otahuhu for Australia, but we knew that he wanted to move on with his life and look after his family as well.”

Roche and his family received regular updates from Meafua when he moved overseas.

When Meafua played for Otahuhu he often visited the Roche household to spend time with the family.

“He would come over a lot. And he kept in contact with us, all this time. My son over in Australia also rang up when he found out, and he cried over the phone.

“Kelly was a very talented player. He played mainly at No 6, but could also play No 7 as well. He was very good at sevens too.”