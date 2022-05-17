'Blood on the toilet door' - passenger accounts of Springboks star Elton Jantjies' alleged plane incident

South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies, centre, appears in Kempton Park magistrates court in Johannesburg. Jantjies was arrested for allegedly causing damage to an aircraft during a flight home from a holiday in Turkey.

Passenger accounts allege South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies bloodied a toilet door as he banged on it with a fist on board a Johannesburg-bound plane.

Jantijies has been charged with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a holiday in Turkey, prosecutors said.

The World Cup winner was arrested on Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case was postponed until next month.

The 31-year-old Jantjies was acting in an unruly manner on the flight, prosecution spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane said. He was arrested when the plane landed after crew members complained about his behaviour.

During the flight, Jantjies was ordered back to his seat in the business class area after breaking a glass that cut his hand, Mjonondwane said. He is then said to have damaged the TV and a light.

In a report on News24 in South Africa, however, it was alleged that Jantjies spent 10 minutes banging on the toilet door during the flight until his fists bled while saying “Komaan, my skat” (“Come on, my darling”) to an air hostess who was hiding in the cubicle.

The passenger said: “He was banging on the toilet door, saying in Afrikaans ‘Komaan, my skat’. It was clear that he wanted to speak to someone in the bathroom, and he ended up punching the door of the bathroom. That (beating the door) caused his knuckles to start bleeding.”

The alleged incident left “blood all over the toilet door”.

The air hostess was said to have emerged from the toilet after Jantjies returned to his seat.

Another eye-witness told News24: “It was weird that he walked to economy class when he was sitting in business class. He struggled to keep his balance while walking.”

Jantjies was a member of the Springboks' victorious Rugby World Cup squad in Japan in 2019, when he was backup first-five to Handré Pollard.

Scott Heppell/AP South Africa's Elton Jantjies watches on players go down in a scrum during their test against Scotland at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh last year.

His agent, James Adams, said in a statement that a light was broken on the aircraft but the incident on the Emirates flight from Dubai to Johannesburg had been unnecessarily “heightened.”

“Our client, however, remains compliant with the investigation process,” Adams said.

Jantjies had been on a week-long holiday with his family. He was flying home alone while they remained in Turkey, Adams said.