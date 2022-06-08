Ex-England halfback Willi Heinz returns to Canterbury

England halfback Willi Heinz, pictured in action during the 19-7 win over the All Blacks in the World Cup semifinal in 2019, will play for Canterbury this season.

Former England halfback Willi Heinz will return to play for Canterbury this season.

Heinz, who played 13 tests for England and came off the bench in the team’s 19-7 win over the All Blacks in the World Cup semifinal in Yokohama in 2019, will represent Canterbury for the first time since 2014 when he takes the field in the national provincial championship.

SKY SPORT Canterbury defeat Tasman with two late tries in a rainy Christchurch to keep their 2021 NPC playoff hopes alive.

The 35-year-old played for the English clubs Gloucester and Worcester clubs before returning to New Zealand to play for the Linwood club in the Christchurch metro competition this season.

“I loved my time in England and my family and I gained some incredible friends, had wonderful experiences, and feel truly fortunate to have had the opportunity to experience UK life,’’ Heinz said.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi Willi Heinz on why Eddie Jones is his best rugby coach

* 'Blood thicker than mud': England halfback's Kiwi dad switches sides for Rugby World Cup

* All Blacks v England: Sam Whitelock says it feels a 'bit weird' playing Willi Heinz in semifinal



“It is awesome being back in Christchurch and seeing the remarkable transformation the city has gone through. There’s nothing quite like Canterbury; it’s where I grew up, where my family is, and to get the opportunity to play again for Canterbury is quite surreal, really.”

Canterbury will be coached by Marty Bourke in 2022. He was promoted from assistant coach after co-coaches Reuben Thorne and Mark Brown stood down at the end of last season.

Bourke will be assisted by former All Blacks flanker Matt Todd, Alex Robertson and Craig Dunlea. Last year Canterbury was beaten by Waikato in the premiership semifinal.

Heinz, a former Canterbury captain, played the last of his 54 games for Canterbury in 2014.

“It’s a real privilege to play for Canterbury you get to play in front of your friends and family and the style of rugby is really enjoyable,’’ he said.

“I’ve always felt so passionate about this team and feel as determined as ever to contribute to a successful season.

“The Bunnings NPC is fast and fun, so it’s about enjoying our rugby but understanding the opportunity we have as a group to deliver something special for our people and inspire the next generation of young Cantabrian.”