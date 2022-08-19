Ghosts of 2005 stalk Wallabies side at a tipping point ahead of Springboks visit

George Gregan addresses the Wallabies after their 30-13 loss to the All Blacks in 2005.

ANALYSIS: In 2005, the Wallabies beat France and South Africa at home in emphatic fashion, then fell to seven straight losses during the Tri Nations and end-of-year tour.

They won the next test, thumping Ireland in the penultimate match of the autumn internationals but then lost by two points to Wales. Within the week, coach Eddie Jones was sacked.

Players involved in that set-up have been bringing up 2005 this week. Not because coach Dave Rennie is at any risk of losing his job. He isn’t. Yet.

It would be the height of Australian rugby hubris to dispense with a coach of Rennie’s calibre without doing everything possible to help him succeed.

No. Jones-era Wallabies are having flashbacks because it was a season, they say, that got away from them as a team. A couple of turning points-gone-wrong, a tough loss away and, all of a sudden, the team can’t take a trick.

In the first Bledisloe test with the All Blacks in Sydney that year, the Wallabies had a 13-0 lead turn into a 30-13 thumping after starters Matt Giteau, Morgan Turinui and Jeremy Paul all limped off injured. The scrum collapsed. They worked harder than ever in training but couldn’t claw it back. That November, France, England and Wales all feasted on the carcass of a season in free fall.

This season has that 2005 feel, according to some. Nothing is pre-ordained and the Wallabies welcome back six players in Rennie’s squad for the upcoming South Africa tests in Adelaide and Sydney.

But just as momentum breeds belief breeds more momentum, so do losses breed doubt breeds more losses. What happens in Adelaide could tip this season either way.

Rennie has the support of the board and his chief executive, but there is no tolerance for a repeat of last week’s record loss to Argentina. Australia conceded seven tries – the second-highest number under Rennie – and they’re only now reaching the toughest two blocks of the Rugby Championship.

The good news is teams don’t often produce a performance that bad, twice in a season. The Wallabies were flat.

Whether that was to do with the emotion of captain Michael Hooper’s withdrawal, or heavy training loads and heavy legs – or both – only Rennie and the players know. He has laid the blame at the feet of James O’Connor.

But the season is not even halfway gone, so to have the blowout this early is concerning. Here’s a look at the major areas of concern for Dave Rennie and his team.

Rui Vieira/AP Wallabies coach Dav Rennie’s training methods have come under scrutiny after a spate of injuries.

Injury toll

Questions are being asked continually of Rennie’s training methods, despite Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos publicly backing the team’s injury management. Sixteen players have been sidelined in five tests. The team can’t finalise a review of the problem because new bodies break each week.

The Wallabies will say there hasn’t been a soft tissue injury since Jed Holloway (calf), Quade Cooper (calf), Len Ikitau (calf) and Andrew Kellaway (hamstring) went down in the lead-up to or early in the season-opening test against England.

They will also point out that some of the concussions have been picked up in matches or, in the case of Rob Leota and Folau Fainga’a’s collision, ridiculous accidents. The injuries to Dave Porecki and Hunter Paisami, however, were sustained in training. It is not a good look on top of an already bloated list of casualties.

Marinos made the valid point that the intended outcome of the training programme – fitter players and stronger finishes – has been evident, bar Saturday’s loss. They’ve broken a few eggs, but are pointing to an omelette, bubbling in the pan.

In the background, staff turnover has not helped. High on Rennie’s request list ahead of the spring tour will be a full-time athletic performance resource for the team, to replace John Pryor.

The highly regarded specialist left the team just three weeks out from the England series to devote himself to his own rehabilitation after complications arose from surgery on a knee. Pryor’s withdrawal left Warwick Harrington the only full-time sports science specialist embedded with the team, with Super Rugby equivalents cycled in and out for support.

RA’s national athletic performance boss Dean Benton oversees training when the squad is based in south-east Queensland but, with other responsibilities across the organisation, has not travelled with them. Constant change is not ideal in this aspect of a team’s development.

Playmaker wanted

It’s approaching ‘pick and stick’ time in the World Cup cycle, and no more so than in the key position of No 10. The Wallabies are in crisis in this position, there is no way around it. They are down Cooper, appear to have lost all confidence in Noah Lolesio and may be a year too late for James O’Connor to produce the clinical magic of his halcyon days.

Bernard Foley is the latest five-eighth to get a second chance and was excellent for NSW and Australia in 2014 and 2015 until burnout hit with a vengeance. At 32, he is reportedly in excellent condition after two seasons in Japan, where he helped steer Kubota to the semi-finals of the League One first division. Can he start a test against the Springboks? Unlikely. Rennie all but said they would start Lolesio while Foley found his test legs.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images The Wallabies sorely missed captain Michael Hooper’s calmness under fire against the Pumas.

Captain down

Hooper’s return is some way in the distance and with no timeline on it the Wallabies have a gaping leadership void they need to fill. They cried out for his temperament and experience when James O’Connor’s try was overturned and the Pumas turned it into a try for themselves.

James Slipper has done an admirable job in Hooper’s sudden absence but will be in stiff competition for a starting jersey with Angus Bell and Allan Alaalatoa returning next week. Alaalatoa is an option, and could share it with Slipper.

Halfback Nic White commands a starting spot but is useful as Australia’s moustachioed agitator. Muzzling him to make a captain out of him may be both unnatural and unhelpful to the Wallabies’ cause.

Pete Samu leads by example as the Wallabies’ standout contributor off the bench this year but Rennie seemed very settled on him as a super sub, with Leota and Rob Valetini on either side of Hooper in the back row.

It is a conundrum for the Wallabies coach and not one easily teased out.

These are just the most obvious problems. The Wallabies are still searching for a fullback and have conceded an average of three tries per game this year, blown out by last week’s seven-try loss, but a worry nonetheless. Other losses have been conceded on the back of penalty counts that would drive a coaching panel up the wall.

They must restore faith next week at Adelaide Oval. The faith of their supporters, and faith in their own direction.