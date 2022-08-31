Faf de Klerk dropped as beaten Springboks make mass changes for Wallabies rematch

Faf de Klerk has been dropped for South Africa’s second test against Australia in Sydney.

South Africa made sweeping changes to its starting 15 – nine in all – after losing to Australia 25-17 left the world champions bottom of the Rugby Championship after three rounds.

Prop Ox Nche, hooker Joseph Dweba, No 8 Duane Vermeulen, halfback Faf de Klerk and wing Warrick Gelant lost their places for the second game against the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday.

First-five Handré Pollard, centre Lukhanyo Am and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit were all ruled out with knee injuries and backup first-five Elton Jantjies has a hand injury.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete was congratulated for this try-saving tackle against the Springboks in Adelaide.

Under pressure for the first time since taking over as coach, Jacques Nienaber moved Damian Willemse from fullback to start at first-five and brought 19-year-old Canan Moodie in on the right wing for his test debut.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett confirms fitness for second Pumas test

* Overlooked All Blacks hooker Asafo Aumua re-signs with Hurricanes until 2025

* All Blacks will tumble to sixth in World Rugby's rankings if defeated in Hamilton

* Michael Cheika predicts 'blockbuster' in Hamilton

* All Blacks drop back to worst rugby ranking



Willie le Roux returned at fullback, Jesse Kriel replaced Am at outside centre, and Jaden Hendrikse was in for de Klerk at halfback.

The Springboks also have a new loose forward combination, with No 8 Jasper Wiese and Franco Mostert joining captain Siya Kolisi in the back row.

Prop Steven Kitshoff and hooker Malcolm Marx were recalled to start in the front row.

The Springboks have lost back-to-back games against New Zealand and Australia and were 25-3 down against the Wallabies in Adelaide before two late tries from replacement Kwagga Smith.

ALL BLACKS All Blacks get to work in the gym in Hamilton ahead of Pumas re-match.

Nienaber is facing criticism at home that his tendency to make regular changes to his starting line-up is disruptive, although he's defended his decisions as necessary to find the best combinations to defend the Rugby World Cup in France next year.

Saturday's test in Sydney will be a big challenge at first-five for Willemse, who is one of the Springboks players to impress this year but who has played most of his top-level rugby at fullback or centre.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (c), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Kwagga Smith, Duane Vermeulen, Cobus Reinach, Frans Steyn, Warrick Gelant.