Andrew Mehrtens on how to solve the Super Rugby standoff: 'Compromise is the key'

Stan commentator and former All Black Andrew Mehrtens says the trans-Tasman partners have to find a way forward.

Former record-breaking All Black Andrew Mehrtens believes compromise is the key to the warring trans-Tasman rugby factions finding a solution to their Super Rugby standoff.

Right now relations between New Zealand Rugby and their equivalents at Rugby Australia are strained, to say the least. Depending on who you listen to, the partnership is either tense or at breaking point, with the potential for disagreement to turn to dissolution.

NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson toes a more conciliatory line, acknowledging there are tensions in play as the two chief protagonists look to find a way forward for Super Rugby Pacific, and also the Rugby Championship which may or may not have to face a future without the South Africans.

But he told Stuff in an interview in Johannesburg in August he was confident a middle ground could be found as the trans-Tasman partners come to terms with what is at present a broadcasting landscape weighted heavily in the Kiwis’ favour. As it stands NZ Rugby are generating close to $60 million a year more than the Australians through their agreements, and RA wants that imbalance corrected.

READ MORE:

* NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson opens up on Australia, South Africa and the big challenges

* New Zealand Rugby chair Stewart Mitchell says they want Aussies to be strong

* New Super Rugby deal on the brink as NZ 'soften stance' at secret Adelaide meeting

* 'New Zealand rugby isn't necessarily better than Australia's', claims Andrew Mehrtens



Less optimistic is RA chairman Hamish McLennan who has been bombastic about the relationship and his organisation’s determination to “go it alone” should they not gain satisfactory redress. Their problem is their current deal with Stan Sport is considerably under market value after the previous administration rather dropped the ball in this area.

The current partnership agreement for Super Rugby Pacific has only one more year to run.

Mehrtens, who played 70 tests for the All Blacks as a record-breaking No 10, is well placed to offer an objective view on the standoff. He is now based in Sydney and works extensively for Stan Sport as part of their commentary and analysis team.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images The trans-Tasman rugby relationship needs to keep the confrontations to on the field, and sort out their differences.

He has a good feel for the game on both sides of the Tasman and tells Stuff he sees the relationship somewhat like a marriage under strain, with a form of mediation probably required to find a way forward.

“I am confident there is a solution there,” said Mehrtens. “It feels a little like, not quite toxic, but a marriage with some tension, with blame flying, and maybe each side not listening to the other’s perspective.

“Both partners know they need the other, nobody wants the divorce, but within that both parties want to do what's best for themselves … It’s almost like we need a really good independent mediator who says, ‘guys, this is what’s fair’.

“It’s what it feels like. There is acceptance that we have mutual interests, and there needs to be compromise on both sides. At the moment it’s like both sides to a marriage going into the first counselling session and pointing the finger at each other.”

Mehrtens believes a common ground will eventually be found, even if it takes some to-ing and fro-ing between the two parties.

“Both sides, and maybe more Australia at times, are using media to put certain narratives out there, and sometimes it sounds a lot more combative than what it is behind closed doors. We’ve seen how strong public opinion in New Zealand can be with the debate around the [All Blacks] coaching the last few months, and there is a bit of media manipulation going on there.”

But Mehrtens also warns that the trans-Tasman partners need to sort their differences quickly.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Crusaders celebrate winning the inaugural 2022 Super Rugby Pacific final against the Blues.

“I genuinely believe there is a solution there and hopefully it gets found sooner rather later, because while we’re seeing bickering over here, the northern hemisphere is going from strength to strength. Their domestic competitions are strong, and they’re now integrating more with South Africa.

“The north is a strong alliance, a strong voting block in world rugby, and if we don’t get it together over here we risk being left out in the cold. So we have to build relationships because the brand strength of the All Blacks isn’t enough these days to take us as far as it might have previously. We’ve got to learn to play nicely with the other kids.”

And Mehrtens believes those “other kids” have to include the growing markets of Japan and the US. “We need to make sure we’re onside with them,” he urged.

The former All Blacks star also warns that his old team’s struggles in 2022, while having some positive aspects for test rugby in general, should be sending out some warning bells.

“Most of our success throughout history with the All Blacks has come from being innovative, being ahead of the pack with our game,” he said. “The worry is other countries now, with their resources, with their growing IP, with their improving domestic competitions, have closed that gap.

“The skill level of the English Premiership or French Top 14 is impressive. I’ve always said if you look at seven games a week in the Top 14, five would be really dire sort of games – forward-oriented, defence-oriented, kind of negative rugby.

“Now you look at those domestic competitions and they’re really skilful. That’s the worry for New Zealand: how do we stay ahead if we don’t have that edge in innovation? If we give up that advantage we can’t compete with the resources and playing numbers they’ve got.

“We’ve got to be careful what we wish for. We want a competitive world game, but we still want to see ourselves at the top of it. We’ve got a bit of work to do there.”