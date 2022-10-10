Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara, Patrick Tuipulotu spearhead All Blacks XV for tour

Damian McKenzie missed the cut for the All Blacks, but will be an important figure for the New Zealand XV on tour.

Experienced internationals Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara and skipper Patrick Tuipulotu spearhead Leon MacDonald’s All Blacks XV touring squad to take on Ireland A and the Barbarians on a short northern visit next month.

MacDonald has unveiled a squad – selected by the All Blacks panel – containing a nice mix of seasoned performers and emerging young prospects of the New Zealand game for a trip very much about sharpening that tier of talent below Ian Foster’s top group.

As well as McKenzie, Perenara and Tuipulotu, the squad also features props Aidan Ross and Angus Ta’avao, hooker Asafo Aumua, loose forward Luke Jacobson and halfback Brad Weber who have played test rugby in recent years for the All Blacks.

On the other side of the coin, big movers out of the NPC provincial competition, such as Tasman midfielder Levi Aumua, Canterbury forwards George Bell, Tamaiti Williams and Zach Gallagher, Hawke’s Bay loosie Marino Mikaele-Tu'u and North Harbour speedster Mark Tela have all earned deserved callups.

Mckenzie and Perenara, with 118 tests of experience between them, very much tick the experience box in the backs as they look to offer further reminder that they still have the ability to compete at the highest level.

McKenzie has recently returned from a one-season stint in Japan and was unable to oust Stephen Perofeta in the All Blacks touring squad as the first five/fullback cover. He looks likely to start both matches in the No 10 role.

TJ Perenara will bring plenty of experience to the All Blacks XV to head off north for ewo matches next month.

He should be well served from halfback, with Perenara and Weber bringing plenty of big-match experience to the table, with both still holding hopes of forcing their way into the All Blacks mix for the World Cup.

There also looks to be plenty of talent in the wider backline channels with Aumua, in-form Tasman midfielder Alex Nankivell, talented Waikato utility Bailyn Sullivan, Telea and Wellington youngster Rubin Love among a group of explosive outsides.

The 29-year-old Tuipulotu, who has played 42 tests but like McKenzie has found it tough to force his way back into the All Blacks rotation after a stint in Japan, will captain the side from lock.

The Aucklander should lead a powerful pack, with the likes of Ross, Ta’avao, Asafo Aumua, Jacobson, Mikaele-Tu'u and Billy Harmon providing the harder edge up front.

“We are expecting an intense challenge from both Ireland A and the Barbarians. These two fixtures will allow players to showcase what they have and put their best foot forward on an international stage,” said MacDonald.

Added All Blacks head coach Ian Foster: “It’s a great opportunity for them to play with a black jersey on, in a different environment and test themselves against different game plans and styles. Hopefully that will help prepare us really well in another part of our building blocks for the World Cup next year.”

MacDonald will be assisted on the coaching front by Clayton McMillan and Scott Hansen for the tour.

The All Blacks XV will assemble on October 28 and play Ireland A at Dublin’s RDS Arena on November 4, followed by a clash against the Barbarians at Tottenham Stadium in London on November 13.

All Blacks XV squad: Forwards: Asafo Aumua (Wellington), George Bell (Canterbury), Brodie McAlister (Canty), Finlay Brewis (Canty), Oli Jager (Canty), Aidan Ross (Bay of Plenty), Angus Ta’avao (Auckland), Tamaiti Williams (Canty), Josh Dickson (Otago), Zach Gallagher (Canty), Patrick Tuipulotu (Auckland – captain), Dominic Gardiner (Canty), Billy Harmon (Canty), Luke Jacobson (Waikato), Christian Lio-Willie (Otago), Marino Mikaele-Tu'u (Hawkes Bay). Backs: TJ Perenara (Wellington), Brad Weber (Hawke’s Bay), Cam Roigard (Counties Manukau), Bryn Gatland (North Harbour), Damian McKenzie (Waikato), Levi Aumua (Tasman), Bryce Heem (Auckland), Alex Nankivell (Tasman), Bailyn Sullivan (Waikato), AJ Lam (Auckland), Ruben Love (Wellington), Mark Telea (North Harbour).