Scott Robertson has 'serious credentials' to replace Eddie Jones as England coach

Scott Robertson would be the more radical of the three main contenders for England coach, writes Stuart Barnes.

Unwanted by the All Blacks, Scott Robertson has “serious credentials’’ to take over as England rugby coach after Eddie Jones steps down, The Times’ columnist Stuart Barnes says.

Jones’ replacement as coach is expected to take over after the Rugby World Cup in France late next year, and former England first five Barnes says the appointment is due to be announced mid-year.

In casting his eye over the possible successors, Barnes has come up with three contenders – Steve Borthwick, Ronan O' Gara and Robertson.

“I'd like to think there will be a range of options: the conservative English choice, the worldly-wise one, and a left-field gamble from the southern hemisphere,” Barnes wrote in The Times.

Borthwick, as the conservative English choice, has much going for him, as someone immersed in the game there, having played for his country and has turned the Leicester Tigers into Premiership winners.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Why coach the All Blacks when you can coach Bromley School? Scott Robertson took over the team of the Christchurch School for a day as part of a charity auction for the Gut Foundation.

However, he has yet to prove himself in a game that is becoming more attack-oriented, Barnes said.

O'Gara, the former Irish international who worked with Robertson as assistant coach of the Crusaders in 2018-2019, is ‘’acutely intelligent’’ and has the global feel for the game, he said.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Scott Robertson, left, and his former Crusaders assistant coach, Ronan O’Gara, are among Stuart Barnes’ top three contenders to replace Eddie Jones as England rugby coach.

Barnes outlined how Robertson missed out on the All Blacks head coach job “because of a conservative policy of promotion within” when Ian Foster was appointed in late 2019 and then was ignored when changes were made this year to bolster Foster’s assistants.

“If this is an age of exciting test rugby, he has serious credentials to take over. Against that claim is the nature of Super Rugby. It unravelled a little in the last few years leading up to the pandemic. Maybe it's a game more remote from the test arena than the attrition of the French game,” Barnes wrote in The Times.

The safe option would be Borthwick with O' Gara running the tactical side. “Yet, intuitively, that feels the wrong way around. O'Gara's feel and vision with the forward coach providing the requisite ballast is appealing, without being overtly radical,” Barnes wrote.

“If radical is where the RFU wants to go, on as well as off the field, the reunited Crusaders team of the breakdancing Robertson and the craft of O'Gara is a bold package. Between now and mid-2023, keep your eyes on these contenders.”