Argentina pull off massive test rugby upset by beating England at Twickenham

Argentina pulled off an astonishing upset of England by 30-29 at Twickenham despite hardly any ball or territory and a battered scrum on Sunday.

The game was scrappy and never flowed, undermined by a slippery ball and soggy field. Those conditions usually suit England's physical and controlled 10-man game.

But the home side too often spoiled tough gains by conceding soft penalties, and the Pumas, out of desperation, showed an edge in ambition to down England at Twickenham for the first time in 16 years.

The lead changed four times in the last quarter alone, as Argentina's Emiliano Boffelli, the world's leading scorer in tests this year with a century, and England's Owen Farrell, the third-highest scorer in test rugby history, traded goalkicks. Between them, they landed 14 of 15.

Boffelli, who had the one miss, made the last penalty kick for 30-29 with 10 minutes to go. He finished with 25 points, including Argentina's brilliant first try.

The Pumas sign-posted more progress under new coach Michael Cheika. Since July, they have beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time, won a long overdue home series against Scotland, and led the Rugby Championship for the first time.

They’d lost 10 straight tests to England since 2009 but will take a psychological edge into their next meeting in September in Marseille on the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup.

Heavy rain stopped just before kickoff, and though the sun came out, it started raining penalties, instead.

Boffelli and Farrell each nailed their four goalkicks in the half.

Midway through, England turned a penalty inside the Pumas 22 into an attacking lineout but was repelled. The pressure was sustained when a Ben Youngs chip to the tryline was well chased by flyhalf Marcus Smith. From the five-meter scrum, wing Joe Cokanasiga ran off Youngs and his 112-kilogram bulk was too close to the tryline not to score.

Alastair Grant/AP England's Jack van Poortvliet scores a try against the Pumas.

But England were wasteful with all the ball and turf they enjoyed and led only 16-12 at halftime.

Cokanasiga was the busiest winger on the field by staying close to the pack. England's new inside backs combination of Smith, Farrell and Manu Tuilagi was well contained and didn't show much. The ball was hardly strung along either backline until after halftime when Argentina produced classic moves to regain the lead.

Off quick lineout ball, flyhalf Santiago Carreras looped around center Matias Moroni and gave Boffelli an overlap to slide into the left corner.

England was stunned moments later when Farrell threw a loose pass before he was crunched by prop Thomas Gallo. Carreras pounced on the ball and scorched in from 60 meters out. Boffelli's extras made it 24-16.

David Davies/AP Argentina's Emiliano Boffelli converts a penalty.

Twickenham, largely muted, was roused to lift England. Youngs, the team's most capped player but slowing behind the pack, was clapped off and replaced by Jack van Poortvliet. Within seconds, he scored when he burst off a ruck from outside the 22.

The gap was left by Marcos Kremer. The feisty flanker, who led the team with 19 tackles, was messing with new England lock Alex Coles off the ball.

Farrell's conversion and penalty put England in front for a second time. But England gave it away twice more, and for good.

Another Rugby World Cup dry run awaits when Japan visit Twickenham next weekend.

Argentina are off to Wales.

Argentina 30 (Emiliano Bofelli, Santiago Carreras tries; Boffelli 6 pen, 2 con) England 29 (Joe Cokanasiga, Jack Van Poortvliet tries; Owen Farrell 5 pen, 2 con). HT: England 16-12.