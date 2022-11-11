Munster score stunning upset win over South Africa selection

Antoine Frisch makes an offload during Munster's stunning 28-14 win over South Africa A in Cork.

Munster have pulled off another upset for the ages after beating South Africa A in Cork on Thursday (Friday NZT).

The Irish province famously defeated the touring All Blacks 12-0 on October 19, 1978 in a result that reverberated around the rugby world.

And today’s vintage have matched that historic accomplishment by thumping a second-string South African side 28-14 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in front of a record crowd of 41,400.

The Springboks are currently in the midst of their European tour – losing their opener 19-16 to world No 1 Ireland last weekend in Dublin – and their midweek side were aiming to find some form ahead of Saturday’s (Sunday NZT) test against France in Paris.

But Jacques Nienaber’s men will leave the Emerald Isle with their tails firmly between their legs after an embarrassing defeat to a side struggling in the United Rugby Championship with just two wins from their seven games.

Sky Sport Ireland underlined their credentials at the world's top-ranked team by beating the Springboks in Dublin.

Munster made a dream start when Shane Daly went over in the corner after just three minutes, Mike Haley adding the extras from out wide.

But their lead didn’t last long, as fullback Aphelele Fassi latched onto a long pass from Johan Goosen to run in the visitors’ first try 10 minutes later.

Munster continued to dominate proceedings in front of a raucous crowd and deservedly regained the initiative on the half-hour mark when Ireland wing Simon Zebo dived over after a long pass from Healy found him in space.

It was a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, as the hosts ran in a further two tries in the second half and survived a sin binning to Liam O’Connor as they clung on for a famous win.

South Africa poured on the pressure in the closing stages but could only manage a solitary try from replacement back-row Sikhumnuzo Notshe.

As well as upsetting the All Blacks and South Africa, Munster have also toppled Australia and the Māori All Blacks in the past.