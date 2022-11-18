Beating the All Blacks is like 'climbing Mount Everest', says England coach Eddie Jones

The All Blacks have named their starting XV to take on England at Twickenham on Sunday morning (NZT).

England have taken the unexpected step of naming two No 8s in their back row for the headline clash of the autumn against the All Blacks.

Sam Simmonds and Billy Vunipola will offer Eddie Jones' men explosive ball-carrying options in a bold selection that was first seen when they were paired together at the end of last Saturday's thumping victory over Japan.

Both players are specialist No 8s, with Vunipola filling the position for his entire career and Simmonds' most-recent appearance at flanker coming in the Premiership five years ago.

Jones has made three changes in personnel and one positional switch to the side that crushed Japan 52-13, a result that nudged England's autumn back on track having lost their opener against Argentina.

Vunipola's return to the back row means Maro Itoje shifts from blindside flanker to lock, with Simmonds filling the vacant jersey at six.

There are two changes behind the scrum with Jack Nowell recovering from an abdominal injury to return to the right wing and Manu Tuilagi displacing Guy Porter at outside centre.

Porter and second-rower David Ribbans are in the reserves, along with recalled prop Will Stuart and flanker Jack Willis.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Billy Vunipola is one of two specialist No 8s named in England's starting XV to face the All Blacks.

Owen Farrell will become the third England player to reach 100 caps – after Jason Leonard and Ben Youngs – when he leads the team out in the penultimate test of the autumn.

“We're very pleased for Owen,” Jones said. “He is an excellent player and competitor and deserving of every cap.”

Farrell also has six test caps from three British and Irish Lions tours.

England lost the last home match with New Zealand in 2018 in controversial circumstances but won their last contest in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinals in Japan.

“This fixture doesn't come around too often and these are the games that players remember in their careers,” Jones said.

“New Zealand have had the upper hand over the years, but it's been more balanced in recent times and the players have a chance to play their part in history.

“We've had a great week preparing for the game and the team is ready to go at them.”

Jones declared that England are determined to “light up” Twickenham by going after the All Blacks from the first whistle.

They famously faced down the haka in their 19-7 Rugby World Cup semifinal win in Yokohoma with an audacious V-shape formation.

It was a thrilling moment of sporting theatre that preceded one of the great performances in English rugby history, and now Australian Jones has promised another spectacle.

“We've got a responsibility to light the crowd up. We want to light the crowd up and whether it's during the haka or post the haka, I don't really care,” Jones said.

“The fans can be our 24th player. The noise the crowd made against Japan last Saturday was fantastic.

“The players felt the warmth and pride that the crowd brought and now it's our responsibility to light them up.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Eddie Jones has vowed that his England side will get stuck into the All Blacks at Twickenham.

Reflecting on where teams go wrong against New Zealand, Jones said: “It's always in the head, it's always in the head. You either make a decision to go at them or you're going to be a spectator.”

Fixtures against All Blacks have become so rare – England have met New Zealand only twice since 2014 – that Saturday's (Sunday AEDT) collision has generated excitement through its sheer scarcity value.

Jones has repeatedly referenced England's win ratio of 19 per cent against the traditional powerhouses of the sport – comprised of eight wins and one draw in 42 games – to illustrate the challenge that awaits.

“Everyone's excited. This is like if you're a mountain climber going to the top of Mount Everest,” Jones said.

“New Zealand are historically the most successful team in world rugby and the team you want to play against.

“It takes a massive effort to beat them and our players understand that. We're prepared for it. We're going after them, they're not coming after us.”

The All Blacks enter the match armed with a six-test winning run, but prior to that they had lost six out of their previous eight games to jeopardise the future of head coach Ian Foster.

“We expect the best version of them. It's the last game of their tour and they want to finish the tour well,” Jones said.

AT A GLANCE

England: Freddie Steward, Jack Nowell, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet, Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Sam Simmonds, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Jack Willis, Ben Youngs, Guy Porter, Henry Slade