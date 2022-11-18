England name experimental side with two No 8s to tackle All Blacks at Twickenham

Rival hookers Norm Hewitt and Richard Cockerill eye-balled each other before the test in 1997.

England have taken the unexpected step of naming two No 8s in their back row for the headline clash of the autumn against the All Blacks.

Sam Simmonds and Billy Vunipola will offer Eddie Jones' men explosive ball-carrying options in a bold selection that was first seen when they were paired together at the end of last Saturday's thumping victory over Japan.

Both players are specialist No 8s, with Vunipola filling the position for his entire career and Simmonds' most-recent appearance at flanker coming in the Premiership five years ago.

Jones has made three changes in personnel and one positional switch to the side that crushed Japan 52-13, a result that nudged England's autumn back on track having lost their opener against Argentina.

Vunipola's return to the back row means Maro Itoje shifts from blindside flanker to lock, with Simmonds filling the vacant jersey at six.

Billy Vunipola is one of two specialist No 8s named in England's starting XV to face the All Blacks.

There are two changes behind the scrum with Jack Nowell recovering from an abdominal injury to return to the right wing and Manu Tuilagi displacing Guy Porter at outside centre.

Porter and second-rower David Ribbans are in the reserves, along with recalled prop Will Stuart and flanker Jack Willis.

Owen Farrell will become the third England player to reach 100 caps – after Jason Leonard and Ben Youngs – when he leads the team out in the penultimate test of the autumn.

“We're very pleased for Owen,” Jones said. “He is an excellent player and competitor and deserving of every cap.”

Farrell also has six test caps from three British and Irish Lions tours.

England lost the last home match with New Zealand in 2018 in controversial circumstances but won their last contest in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinals in Japan.

“This fixture doesn't come around too often and these are the games that players remember in their careers,” Jones said.

“New Zealand have had the upper hand over the years, but it's been more balanced in recent times and the players have a chance to play their part in history.

“We've had a great week preparing for the game and the team is ready to go at them.”

AT A GLANCE

England: Freddie Steward, Jack Nowell, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet, Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Sam Simmonds, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Jack Willis, Ben Youngs, Guy Porter, Henry Slade