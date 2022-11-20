Recap: Ireland edge Wallabies 13-10 in tight tussle in Dublin

08:40, Nov 20 2022

World No 1 Ireland edge past Australia 13-10 in Dublin.

Australia's Rob Valentini charges at the Ireland defence during their narrow 13-10 defeat in Dublin.
Peter Morrison/AP
Australia's Rob Valentini charges at the Ireland defence during their narrow 13-10 defeat in Dublin.
 