Portugal secure final 2023 Rugby World Cup berth after draw with United States

Portugal celebrate qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after drawing with the Unite States in Dubai.

Portugal have grabbed the last qualifying spot in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, in dramatic style.

Samuel Marques' long-range penalty kick after the fulltime hooter earned Portugal a 16-16 draw with the United States on Saturday (NZ time) in Dubai, and the 20th and final qualifying berth.

The Lobos have reached only their second Rugby World Cup. They go back to France where they made their tournament debut in 2007. They open against Wales in Nice on September 16. Australia, Fiji and Georgia are also in Pool C.

“Simply unbelievable,” Portugal captain Tomas Appleton said. “We have been missing [from the World Cup] for quite some time. We need a new generation to inspire the kids.”

The United States have missed the World Cup for only the second time. The other was the 1995 tournament in South Africa.

Both teams beat Hong Kong and Kenya in the final round-robin tournament to set up their decider. But Portugal had a better points differential of plus-17 and could afford to draw with the US to advance.

The Lobos scored their only try through winger Raffaele Storti while his opposite Nate Augsperger was in the sin-bin, and led 10-9 at halftime at The Sevens Stadium.

Hooker Kapeli Pifeleti regained the Eagles the lead with a try in the 60th minute, converted by AJ MacGinty for 16-13.

The Eagles also had a man advantage after Portugal prop Francisco Fernandes was sin-binned, but they played safety-first rugby.

A scrum penalty on their tryline gave the Lobos a last chance with minutes left, and they worked their way into the Eagles' half. First-five Jerónimo Portela's drop goal attempt from 40 metres hit the right upright but Portugal had penalty advantage.

Halfback Marques, who missed two penalty kicks at the start of the half, hit his last shot true in the 82nd minute for the draw.

“Seconds away for us,” MacGinty lamented. “We gave it our best shot.”