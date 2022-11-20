Georgia stun Wales in Cardiff for first time to pile pressure on Wayne Pivac

Georgia's players celebrate their shock 13-12 win over Wales in Cardiff – their second over a tier one nation.

Georgia upset Wales 13-12 for the first time in rugby history on Saturday (Sunday NZT) in Cardiff, only the Lelos' second win against a tier one nation, to pile the pressure on Kiwi coach Wayne Pivac.

The first was just in July, against Italy at home.

Georgia trailed 12-3 at halftime but rallied with a converted try while Wales were down a man.

Replacement first five-eighth Luka Matkava then kicked a long-range penalty with two minutes left and the Lelos held on for a famous win less than 11 months before the teams meet again at the Rugby World Cup in Nantes, France.

Wales made six changes after beating Argentina last weekend, but it soon became apparent in the second half that a new spark was needed and the bench began to be cleared early.

The spark never came, and Wales will end the year failing to win consecutive tests and Australia coming next weekend.

The Lelos were a serious pest on their only two previous visits to Cardiff, but halftime came as a relief. The forwards were flagging and Wales was running them off their feet.

However, Wales were wasting chances and managed in the first half only two quick tries finished by flanker Jac Morgan.

Joe Giddens/AP Wales hooker Ken Owens is tackled by Georgia's Giorgi Chkoidze and Guram Papidze in Cardiff.

The first was a perfectly executed lineout move. Morgan ran the short side, dummied two Georgians, and was clean through.

The second was Wales showing great support, key offloads by Dillon Lewis and George North, and Tomos Williams picking an unmarked Morgan on the right wing again.

Wales had the formula: Quick ruck ball, get the ball wide. But closing on halftime, two attacks were squandered when Louis Rees-Zammit and Tomos Williams kicked the ball away needlessly.

Georgia were transformed after the break, especially the scrum. The defence also gave Wales no space, the forwards held the ball longer, their confidence grew and Wales wilted.

The turning point was Alex Cuthbert's yellow card for taking out opposite wing Sandro Todua. Cuthbert's absence was expertly exploited when Georgia first five-eighth Tedo Abzhandadze laid on a perfect crosskick to Todua to catch and stroll over the tryline.

Abzhandadze converted to lift Georgia within two of Wales with 20 minutes to go.

Five minutes later, Abzhandadze missed a straight forward penalty kick for the lead.

Georgia's scrum took over at the end. Second best to Wales in the first half, the Georgians monstered Wales' pack in the second. A tighthead earned another penalty and Abzhandadze's replacement, Matkava, slotted it from Wales' 10m line in the 78th minute.

Harry Trump/Getty Images Under-pressure Wales coach Wayne Pivac has now lost to both Georgia and Italy at home this year.

History came moments later.

The result means the 60-year-old Pivac is the first Wales coach to suffer home defeats to Georgia and Italy. They have lost eight of 11 tests this year, with a first test win in South Africa one of few bright spots for the Welsh.

Asked whether he feared for his job, Pivac said: “That's a question for other people, I guess.

“You've seen a lot of results at the moment that are going against the form book, and our result is one of those.”

“I'll be here rolling the sleeves up from tomorrow morning, and we'll formulate a plan for the week.”

Wales finish their autumn international series against Australia next Saturday (Sunday NZT).

- Additional reporting by Stuff