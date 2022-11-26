The Rassie Erasmus effect: Why everyone now loves to hate the Springboks

ANALYSIS: There are certain narratives ahead of test matches which teams will welcomingly embrace for motivation.

'The world is against us' has to be sport's most over-used trope but for the Springboks, ahead of their 13th and final test of the year on Saturday at Twickenham, it works well.

'Circle the wagons, prove the doubters wrong. Rassie Erasmus is banned and referees hold agendas against us.' Repeat that last part enough times and perhaps you start to believe it.

A decent second half in Genoa (with Cheslin Kolbe's try straight from a restart being the highlight) should have been the story of South Africa's healthy win over Italy last Saturday (Sunday NZT).

Except in the wake of Erasmus' latest suspension from World Rugby for criticising referees, focus fell on a comment made in exasperation by the Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi to referee Matthew Carley, asking the official to “ref both sides please”.

READ MORE:

* 'Rassie Erasmus is making the Springboks so easy to dislike'

* Referees wary of officiating Springboks tests because of Rassie Erasmus criticism

* South Africa's Rassie Erasmus suspended again for attacking officials on social media



Quite rightly the referee called out Mbonambi, speaking to the hooker alongside captain Siya Kolisi and giving both players a firm warning.

The pair to their credit apologised, but coming fresh after the Erasmus ban Mbonambi's comments felt like a direct outcome of the mantra peddled (through a veil of sarcasm) by the director of rugby after defeats to Ireland and France, a sign that Erasmus' comments about referees seeping into the squad with the players believing the rhetoric.

The only Springbok on the field who should have been expressing concerns or complaints to the referee is of course the captain, Kolisi. Owen Farrell's approach with Mathieu Raynal in England's later game with New Zealand was rightly called out after he also suggested that the referee was not evenly officiating an area of the game, but at least he was the captain.

David Rogers/Getty Images The criticism of officials by South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is no laughing matter.

When all players begin to ask referees to "ref both sides", the game is in big trouble. Carley, you could argue, was too lenient. A card there would have sent a clear message.

You feel for Jacques Nienaber, in a way. All anyone wanted to ask the South Africa head coach about on Tuesday after naming his side to face England were questions on Rassie, how referees treat South Africa, the 'agenda'. Not that Nienaber exactly helped the situation with a coded answer about "the facts".

“It’s disappointing for us when there are only certain facts getting out in the public domain. Of course, we fully understand why people form the opinions they have because that’s the only information at their disposal. They don’t know all the facts," Nienaber said.

“If all the facts were out there, people would form a different opinion. I’m not pointing fingers at anybody. I don’t want to get involved in this. As a group, we know all the facts. Unfortunately, things went a certain way.”

Whatever that means. In terms of motivation, the belief that the rugby world is out to get them at every opportunity seems to make Springboks tick.

Except over the last couple of weeks, more prominent South African voices are beginning to poke holes in that rhetoric, questioning whether through their complaints the Springboks are actually building resentment against them.

Why have the Springboks been admired since their reintegration into test rugby? For their physicality and aggression on the field (bar a few blips, eyes on you Schalk Burger) paired with their humility and love of the game off it, a formula which has produced three men's Rugby World Cup trophies.

That reputation in the wake of Erasmus' actions is changing. “If any other nation’s coach or DoR went on like Rassie has about the reffing…we would call them a whinger and a sore loser,” one South African sports reporter wrote last week.

The tide appears to be turning. Comments made by John Smit, South Africa's Rugby World Cup-winning captain, felt pertinent.

"It's hard to defend [Rassie]. The way he has approached this is not right," Smit told the BBC's Rugby Union Daily Podcast. "Are you telling me Rassie is the only coach frustrated by a call that has gone the wrong way? Something has to be done. There has to be a line that has to be drawn, and he is making it difficult for his team. It's made us, as a rugby team, so easy to dislike."

Nick Mallett, the former Springboks head coach, suggested in a column this week that the reason South Africa were not being awarded big calls in matches was because of Erasmus' actions. “Why should they give an advantage to a team that has sought to embarrass them through their director of rugby?” Mallett asked.

Now, today's referees are too professional and under too much scrutiny for Erasmus' comments to affect their decisions. But, as humans copping waves of public criticism, could you blame them?

If the plan behind the Erasmus tweets is to distract attention away from the team's performances then it certainly works, so why not focus on South Africa in 2022 for a moment.

Losing at Twickenham would mean three out of four defeats this autumn. They narrowly lost the Rugby Championship title, having been beaten by the All Blacks at fortress Ellis Park. Nienaber/Erasmus have experimented and there are question marks over who backs up Handre Pollard at first five-eighth – Manie Libbok has shown promise – debate over who should start at No 8, and doubts on whether South Africa can attack effectively without Willie le Roux on the field.

The 2-1 series win over Wales in the summer certainly looks less impressive now given the hole Wayne Pivac's side are in after losing to Georgia.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images The Springboks arrive at Twickenham to face England having won eight of their 13 tests this year.

South Africa arrive at Twickenham, without a number of usual starters through injury and release issues, having won eight tests out of 13 in 2022. No disaster, but all that matters anyway is peaking for 2023, with the South Africa 'A' matches on this tour designed to further examine the depth available.

Yet all the positives from this year – the convincing win over the All Blacks in Mbombela, pushing France close in Marseille despite Pieter-Steph du Toit's red card, the form of Lukhanyo Am and Eben Etzebeth, the emergence of Kurt-Lee Arendse and Jaden Hendrikse – feel overshadowed by the actions of Erasmus.

Erasmus is banned for now but long-term, this approach of publicly criticising referees feels unsustainable.

After Mbonambi's comment last week, every interaction between the Springbok players and referee Angus Gardner at Twickenham on Saturday (Sunday NZT) will be scrutinised to see how deeply rooted Erasmus' agenda has become. Good luck to Gardner. Don't read your mentions afterwards.