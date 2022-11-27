Warren Gatland tipped for second stint with Wales as Wayne Pivac faces review

Warren Gatland is contracted to the Chiefs for next season, but has been tipped as a contender for a return to Wales.

Warren Gatland may be in line for a second stint as coach of Wales – replacing a fellow New Zealander.

Wayne Pivac’s job looks tenuous ahead of next year’s World Cup after his troops fell apart late in a 39-34 defeat to Australia in Cardiff on Sunday (NZ time) – a week after being stunned at home by Georgia.

Should the Wales Rugby Union decide to sack Pivac after its review into their woeful autumn campaign, former coach Gatland is tipped as a leading replacement option.

The BBC reported Gatland could be in line for an interim role until the World Cup in France, while they also mentioned New Zealand coaches Scott Robertson and Brad Mooar as others in consideration.

READ MORE:

* South Africa deliver statement win over England, despite losing prop to red card

* Scottish rugby great Doddie Weir dies after long battle with motor neurone disease

* Why New Zealand Rugby should go early to appoint the All Blacks coach beyond 2023



Gatland coached Wales for 12 years with notable success, leading them to two World Cup semifinal appearances and four Six Nations crowns before leaving in 2019.

The former Waikato hooker returned to take up a four-year deal as coach of the Chiefs in the Super Rugby competition, with a sabbatical included to allow him to coach the 2021 British and Irish Lions in South Africa.

SKY SPORT The Scotland rugby legend has died just two weeks after attending his country's match against the All Blacks.

He is contracted to coach the Chiefs in next year’s competition.

While commentating on the clash between Wales and Australia, Gatland said he hadn’t received any contact from the WRU about any possible role.

"Has anyone been in contact with you, because there are rumours around Wales currently that you may have had a phone call already?" broadcaster Sarra Elgan asked him.

"You know more than me," Gatland said.

"So is that a no?" Elgan continued.

"No," Gatland replied.

Wales have lost nine out of their 12 matches in 2022, with Pivac having a 14-win/20-loss record in charge, with the 2021 Six Nations title his major success.