Rugby star Lewis Moody 'feared being judged' if he spoke about his bowel disease

Lewis Moody says he hid his ulcerative colitis secret for years, but made the call to open up about it after he retired from rugby in 2012.

During the build-up to the 2007 Rugby World Cup final, I suffered an accident in my hotel room. Thankfully Annie, my wife, who knew my secret, was there to help me out.

As a professional sportsman, sharing the truth about my bowel disease was the last thing I wanted to do. By then, I’d been hiding it for years, fearful of the ridicule - and the potential impact on my career - if I explained the real reason for my strange behaviour at times.

It had started in 2004, when I was in my mid-20s, but I didn’t think anything of it when I first noticed the symptoms. As a rugby player I was used to my body behaving in weird, unpredictable ways. During my career at Leicester Tigers and in the England team, I’d dealt with a full array of cuts, breaks, tears, stitches and pains.

So when I spotted the light pink tinge of blood during trips to the loo, I was initially flippant. I did what men so often do when something isn’t right: I pushed it to the back of my mind and didn’t tell a soul. It was hardly the kind of subject you’d discuss in the locker room. Especially not back then, among a generation of men whose parents and grandparents still so often retained a stiff upper lip.

But the signs did not go away; instead they became harder to ignore, reaching the point where what I could see in the loo was not just a subtle tinge but, undeniably, bright red blood. I could no longer relax if I was more than two feet from a bathroom, as the urge to move my bowels was now so alarmingly sudden.

So I visited my GP in 2005 and was promptly sent for a colonoscopy. The results showed I had ulcerative colitis.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Lewis Moody, at a press conference in Dunedin during the 2011 Rugby World Cup. He says the macho world of rugby prevented him from revealing the disease during his career.

I’d never even heard of this chronic disease of the large intestine, which doctors told me would be with me for the rest of my life, since there was no known cure. As a young sportsman, it was a lot to take on.

Constant fear

The symptoms can vary from person to person, but urgent bowel movements are common in sufferers, as I was mortifyingly discovering. Just two years after the career high of winning the Rugby World Cup with the England team in 2003, I faced an uncertain and hugely worrying future. I’d gone from a train hard, play hard lifestyle - my on-pitch nickname was “Mad Dog”, and I partied at weekends - to constant fear about whether I’d be caught short.

On the way to training in Leicester, I routinely needed to stop several times to use the loo, which was often tricky. Forced to rely on the goodwill of business owners, I’d dash into their premises, desperate to avoid an accident. I didn’t always make it. Sometimes I required a change of clothes when I arrived at the ground.

So I started setting off early, to ensure I had time to shower and change before my teammates arrived. I had to duck out of training ground meetings on a too-regular basis, to respond to calls of nature.

Stuff Moody comes in to protect England team-mate Matt Dawson who is under pressure from All Black Byron Kelleher during the test at Twickenham in 2005. The All Blacks won, 23-19.

As you might imagine, this was professionally awkward, and personally a nightmare. My mental health started to suffer, as it does with so many who deal with the disease, and I’d wake up feeling seriously low, knowing each day would be a challenge. It didn’t help that as well as the bowel symptoms, the disease left me suffering immense fatigue.

On one embarrassing occasion, during Sunday lunch at a friend’s house, I had to dash to the loo again and again. Still too ashamed to explain the real reason, I invented various excuses for this, and for why I would end up lying down to sleep in the middle of a social occasion.

On another day during this period, I was on the pitch, midway through a Leicester Tigers home game, when I suddenly knew I had to leave the field. I told the coach I wasn’t feeling well. At other times, I almost missed the walk-out onto the pitch, as I was still sitting in a toilet cubicle.

Speaking out

The disease went on to plague me during the British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand in 2005. But still I shrank from telling my coach, afraid it might make him less likely to pick me. The macho world of rugby was also not the environment for being open with teammates. And being in the public eye, I feared being judged if I spoke out. It was, all in all, an enormously stressful time.

Such reluctance to speak openly is a common attitude among sufferers of ulcerative colitis: according to research, nearly half are unwilling to discuss the condition with friends or family.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Lewis Moody watches as England hooker Dylan Hartley is sent off against Georgie in a Rugby World Cup match in Dunedin in 2011.

I finally told my coach because I worried I’d be seen as uncommitted, due to my habit of constantly leaving meetings and dashing off early. He was wholly sympathetic, and it felt like a weight off my shoulders.

I then told some of my teammates, and they were equally supportive and understanding. They turned it into a bit of a joke, but not at my expense - one that made my behaviour acceptable, and made me more relaxed. I found that being able to laugh about it really lifted my mood.

Teammates I had not told nevertheless worked out I was dealing with something, and were courteous enough not to ask. Sometimes I wished they would, though, as it helped to talk about it.

Public response

It wasn’t until I retired from rugby in 2012 that I spoke out publicly. By this stage, I had received such a positive reaction from those around me, I didn’t expect the public response to be any less sympathetic. What I wasn’t prepared for was how many others then felt empowered to speak openly, and how many would tell me what they were going through. The biggest challenge was not any negative fall-out, but that everyone expected me to have a solution. They expressed amazement that I'd managed to continue in my professional career.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Moody passes a ball to Brooke Platt, 7, during a visit by the England team to Woolston School in Christchurch in 2011.

The simple explanation was I had been determined to do whatever it took. I carried out my own experiments, stripping my diet back to the plainest food, then gradually reintroducing things to see what my body could cope with.

There are no definitive answers as to why I have this disease. Experts believe it to be an autoimmune condition, with least one in 227 people in the UK being diagnosed, although they still don’t know exactly what causes it. But it’s far more common among young men than you’d think: research undertaken for the Initial Washroom Hygiene and the charity Bladder & Bowel UK Stalls for All campaign shows nearly two in five male sufferers are between 18 and 34.

Climate of understanding

In my case, I strongly suspect the cocktail of drugs I was on to play professional sport, from age 18 onwards, played a role. The prescription steroids, the anti-inflammatories, the supplements and protein shakes - they no doubt had an impact. It’s too late to change that now, but I do hope to change the conversation. If we don’t talk about it, we can’t make life easier for those with conditions like mine.

We need to create a climate of understanding and openness, so people feel able to seek the help they need, including better provision of sanitary disposal bins in male public bathrooms. These are still mostly absent, which means men like me often have to pocket our dirty underwear. Nearly three in ten male sufferers surveyed admitted they’d been forced to carry used incontinence pads in their jacket or bag. That’s not right in a modern society; surely we can do better.

I feel lucky I’ve found a way to live with my illness, and I’m glad I don’t have to hide it any more. But plenty of others remain afraid to leave their house or socialise in a world poorly equipped to make their life normal. I hope that can be changed for the next generation of men.

Ulcerative Colitis – Key facts

What is it?

UC is a chronic inflammatory condition of the large intestine. The inflammation begins in the rectum and extends up the colon. It is not known exactly what causes it or how the disease will affect any individual.

Symptoms

Most commonly, recurring diarrhoea, which may contain blood, mucus or pus; abdominal pain; frequent and urgent bowel movements. Other symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, fever, anaemia and weight loss.

Who it affects

On average, people are in their mid-30s when diagnosed, but the condition can occur at any age. Men are more likely than women to be diagnosed in their 50s and 60s.

Treatments

UC is a chronic, incurable condition, but there’s a range of prescription medications that can help control it and many people can go for long periods without symptoms.

Medications in the UK include aminosalicylates, which decrease inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract; immunomodulators, which control the body’s immune response and thus decrease inflammation; and biological therapies, which are antibodies that stop certain proteins in the body from causing inflammation.

Source: Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, UK

In New Zealand, Pharmac has this month confirmed funding for the inflammatory bowel disease drug vedolizumab​ (known as Entyvio​) from February 1, which is expected to benefit an estimated 500​ Kiwis in the first year, and nearly 1400 annually after five years.

Crohn’s and colitis, collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), affects more than 20,000 Kiwis.

