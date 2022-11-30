Doctors missed second head knock suffered by Wallabies halfback Nic White

Nic White of Australia is tackled during the test against Ireland.

Wallabies halfback Nic White should have been permanently withdrawn from the match during their loss to Ireland in Dublin, World Rugby says.

White returned to the field after he suffered two impacts to the head in quick succession during the test at Aviva Stadium on November 19, won 13-10 by the world No 1 side.

He went off, underwent a head injury assessment (HIA) and returned to the field and finished the game.

An independent review concluded the second impact had not been seen.

As a result, it was not reviewed by doctors while they were performing the HIA but had they seen it, he would have been permanently withdrawn from the game.

White passed the HIA, allowing him to play the final 26 minutes, despite being unsteady on his feet while he was leaving the field after blows sustained while tackling Mack Hansen and colliding with the boot of Josh van der Flier.

The 32-year-old was not in the Wallabies' matchday squad for their 39-34 win over Wales in Cardiff last Sunday (NZT) having been stood down for 12 days.

World Rugby said in a statement that the independent review indicated that it was “defensible for the medical team to remove White for an HIA after the first incident but the second incident resulted in Criteria 1 signs according to the World Rugby HIA process, which should have resulted in White's permanent removal from the field”.

“Both the independent matchday doctor and team doctor were in the process of reviewing video footage for the first incident when the second occurred.

“The second incident was not communicated to either doctor and therefore, in performing White's HIA did not review any additional footage.

“Having been made aware of the second incident after the game, both doctors reviewed the footage and declared a Criteria 1 diagnosis.

“Discrepancies around process and communication, rather than interpretation of player signs, were therefore the key factors to affect this particular HIA process.”