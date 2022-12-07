England rugby coach Eddie Jones fired after poor run

Eddie Jones has been sacked as England coach, less than a year before the next men’s Rugby World Cup.

Jones, who took charge after the 2015 World Cup, led England to the final of the tournament in 2019 and won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge.

But a poor 2022 record of six losses, one draw and just five wins in 12 test matches helped bring an end to the Australian’s tenure.

It leaves England searching for a new coach with their opening game at the World Cup in France against Argentina scheduled for September 9, 2023.

“I am pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching the team’s performance in the future,” Jones said in a statement from the Rugby Football Union. “Many of the players and I will no doubt keep in touch and I wish them all well in their future careers.”

Jones guided England to a Six Nations Grand Slam in his first tournament as coach in 2016. It kicked off a run of 18 straight victories which ended the following year at the Six Nations, though England would retain the title.

But a poor 2022 record of six losses, one draw and just five wins in 12 test matches has brought an end to Eddie Jones' tenure.

England then reached the final of the 2019 World Cup in Japan, beating defending champions New Zealand in the semifinals before falling to South Africa.

Jones captured a third Six Nations in 2020 before his fortunes started to turn. A fifth-place finish in the tournament in 2021 was followed by England coming third this year.

Pressure continued to build on Jones during the recent autumn internationals as England won just one of four games and were booed off the field after a 27-13 loss to South Africa in the finale at Twickenham.

That led to a review of the England programme which signalled the end for Jones..

Eddie Jones to Adam Radwan during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on November 22, 2022.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney noted the “huge contribution” Jones made to English rugby.

“He has the highest win ratio of any previous England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches,” Sweeney said. “I am grateful to Eddie for all he has done for England across many areas of the game and the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team. He has provided the panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance going forward.”

Forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take charge of the programme on an interim basis, the RFU said.

The loss of Eddie Jones leaves England searching for a new coach with its opening game at the World Cup in France against Argentina scheduled for September 9, 2023.

Eddie Jones’ career highs and lows

HIGHS

Grand Slam, 2016

Jones' reign began with fireworks as he masterminded England's first Grand Slam since 2003 and first Six Nations title for five years using the same players who had crashed to a group exit at the World Cup just months earlier.

Series whitewash of Australia, 2016

As part of a record-equalling 17-test run, Australia were crushed 3-0 on a tour that saw Jones at his combative best. The Wallabies were World Cup runners-up having lost to New Zealand in the final just eight months previously.

World Cup semi-final, 2019

England delivered one of the finest performances in the nation's rugby history by flattening New Zealand 19-7 in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. Never has a 12-point victory been so emphatic.

LOWS

The wheels come off, 2018

Everything Jones initially touched turned to gold, but the cracks began appearing in the shape of a five-test losing run – six if the defeat in the non-cap international against the Barbarians is included.

World Cup final, 2019

A week after scaling the heights by toppling champions New Zealand, England collapsed to a 32-12 defeat by South Africa in the final. From the start they looked incapable of putting a dent in an inspired Springboks team.

Six Nations fifth-placed finish, 2021

For the second time in the Jones era, England finished fifth in the Six Nations, mirroring their performance in 2018. Jones reacted by axing some of his old guard, yet within the year most of them were back.