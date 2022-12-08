Cricket's 'Bazball' has shown the way ahead for English and Welsh rugby

Eddie Jones loved his cricketing analogies during his tenure as the England head coach, none more so than when referencing the famous Bodyline Ashes series before his team's tour to Australia in 2016.

That was a time when things appeared very simple under Jones. There was nothing subtle or complicated about his Bodyline allusion. In cricketing terms that was, in the 1932-33 series, England physically dominating Australia, with their short-pitched bowling unnerving the great Donald Bradman. England's rugby players did exactly the same in Australia in 2016, winning the series 3-0, as their aggression and physicality, with a rampaging James Haskell to the fore, stunned the home side.

The grand slam before that tour was similarly straightforward in its conception, with a strong focus on the traditional English strengths at set piece and then Billy Vunipola, the No 8, crashing over the gainline to create quick ball and allow the scrum half, Ben Youngs, to orchestrate the "ruck and run" game that had been so successful for Jones with Japan.

By the end Jones was just trying to be too clever in all respects, whether that was in selection, tactics or language ("finishers"). It was little surprise that confusion reigned.

It was a similar story in Wales with Wayne Pivac. It is easily forgotten that Warren Gatland would have remained in post after taking his side to the 2019 World Cup semifinal, but he simply wasn't asked.

Wales wanted to expand their game, to return to more of the free-flowing "Welsh way" that had characterised the success of the 1970s and beyond, and Pivac had been doing something along those lines with Scarlets.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Warren Gatland has a proven record in international rugby.

The problem was that Pivac soon realised that it was very difficult to play that way at test level, with its relentless intensity and all-enveloping defences. He also had a group of players used to "Warrenball" under Gatland, which is a term that the Kiwi coach strongly dislikes, mainly because it is actually a method of play very similar to most others at international level, concentrating heavily on superiority at the physical contact areas and an uncompromising blitz defence.

Most of Wales's best performances under Pivac were when returning to Gatland's template, but players were often befuddled by the changing of message as campaigns wore on. They were also knackered by the length and volume of training sessions in trying to implement those messages, with selections becoming more eccentric as the pressure grew.

It is stating the bleedin' obvious to say that results matter, but ultimately both Jones and Pivac had lost sight of that, of just ensuring that you beat the opposition in front of you, with their minds wandering elsewhere, looking ahead of themselves to next year's World Cup, for example, and with both of them no longer staying true to themselves, as their sides lost their DNA (England had lost their forward dominance and Wales did not really appear to know what they were trying to do).

Both of them might have thought back to their first proper games in charge: England's scrappy 15-9 victory at Murrayfield and Wales's 42-0 hammering of Italy at home. By this year England had forgotten how to problem-solve and to win those tight games, and, well, Wales couldn't even beat Italy, or indeed Georgia.

Which brings us to England's cricketers. Their first match under the head coach Brendon McCullum and the captain Ben Stokes was at Lord's against New Zealand. It was a tight affair, and they had some luck, as well as a magnificent Joe Root century to see them home.

The cricket played was not really in the "Bazball" manner that we have seen since, but it allowed such methods to flourish later in the summer on pitches that did not do as much as Lord's, but the point is that England did not rush to change.

Ian Walton/AP England's Marcus Smith walks with England's head coach Eddie Jones at the end of their drawn test against the All Blacks at Twickenham last month.

Cricket is obviously very different from rugby, in that so much of the coaching is based on the individual rather than the collective, but it is surely true in both sports that the balance between simplicity and detail is vital. It was fascinating listening to McCullum being interviewed by my colleague Mike Atherton on Sky Sports recently. McCullum was asked about his coaching philosophy.

"I don't really know what sort of coach I am," he replied. "All I can be is authentic. I love people and I love seeing talent flourish. I hate talent being stymied and suffocated."

It was a wonderfully refreshing answer in an age where coaches can talk a lot of nebulous nonsense. Getting the best out of your players, whether individually or collectively, is the absolute key. In rugby that means players wanting to run through a brick wall for you. At the start England's players wanted to do that for Jones, but eventually they tired of his intensity and eccentric selections.

Environment is everything too. Discipline and relaxation must form a compelling and workable blend. Pivac's Wales had lost rather too much of the former, apparently.

The most critical advance made by the England cricket team is their attitude to failure. Cricketers by nature have always been fearful and suspicious, but under Stokes and McCullum their mantra of "running towards the danger" has been laid bare at every juncture. Stokes wouldn't have kicked the ball out at the end of the recent New Zealand match for sure, as Marcus Smith did when England had the chance of a famous victory at Twickenham.

Stokes's attitude was probably best summed up when he was out on the second morning of the Rawalpindi test. He had hit his first ball for six and was bowled two balls later by Naseem Shah for 41 off only 18 balls. Naseem gave him a bit of a send-off, but Stokes just laughed at him, as if to emphasise that his wicket did not matter. His team already had Pakistan on toast.

There is a lot more to England's approach than just "going out and smashing it" - some situations clearly require more caution - but what McCullum and Stokes have shown is the importance of clear and simple leadership, and Rob Key as managing director has - with a memo to Bill Sweeney at the RFU here - also shown that it pays to have someone who knows their onions when appointing such people.

Neither England nor Wales will be playing "Bazball" rugby next year - it doesn't suit their strengths - but you can be sure that Gatland will again bring confidence, clarity and uncomplicatedness to Wales. He will forget about the future and focus on every single Six Nations match with an unerring necessity to win it (just as Stokes did in Rawalpindi, with two tests still to play in the series). Can Steve Borthwick do the same for England?

- The Times, London