'It just makes sense': Eben Etzebeth calls for Springboks to join Six Nations

Eben Etzebeth should be firing up a braai by the Indian Ocean this weekend, nursing his bruised frame and toasting a year in which he has played all 13 of South Africa's tests. Instead, he is caught in a player welfare no man's land. Having slogged through their southern hemisphere international calendar, which runs from July to November, the South Africans now resume their northern hemisphere club season, which ends in May.

The South African franchises have shifted from a schedule aligned with New Zealand and Australia to facing the French, English, Irish, Welsh, Scots and Italians. There is no easing in. On Saturday (Sunday NZT) Harlequins – the first team to play a Heineken Champions Cup match in Africa – travel to face the Sharks in Durban. The beginning of a not-so-European campaign.

Etzebeth, originally from Cape Town, is based in KwaZulu-Natal, in a Sharks team packed full of Springboks, such as Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Makazole Mapimpi. He is not used to playing summer rugby, or pretty much permanently through a year.

“I've never played in Durban when it's this hot,” the 6ft 8in lock said after training in 30 degree Celsuis heat.

“When we played in Super Rugby, after the end-of-year tour, except the guys who play in Europe, we'd all come back and be on holiday for about six weeks. It's something new.

“I would like the whole schedule to be aligned, so we can manage players, play at the same time and rest at the same time. At the moment it's a bit of a difficult situation to handle. It's not the softest sport in the world. When you get an off week, you appreciate it more now.”

The South African medics, physiotherapists and strength and conditioning coaches are earning their keep, patching up players for endless battles. They should finally get a rest in January, when the United Rugby Championship pauses briefly near the Six Nations. The calendar is still a mess, though, which is why South Africa desperately want to be included in the northern hemisphere's big international competition.

Warren Little/Getty Images Eben Etzebeth played all 13 of South Africa's tests this year, including the win over England at Twickenham.

“It would be great being a part of that [the Six Nations],” Etzebeth says. “It would mean the schedules would be a bit more aligned. I never want to move away from playing the All Blacks, Wallabies and Argentina, so as long as there's still space to also play those matches. If we can keep those rivalries aligned it would be great for us, for rugby, and it would align the schedule for the best interests of the players. I don't know where the game will go in the future, or where we will play in the future, but being part of the European schedule and the Champions Cup just makes sense.”

The president of South Africa Rugby, Mark Alexander, worries that if the Springboks' schedule stays as it is, more players could be lost to Japan.

“When we played in Super Rugby, our guys were away for five weeks,” Alexander said. “They were all young men. Many were recently married and when they wake up in the morning, their families were sleeping so the guys would wake up at 3am to speak to their families. They hated it.

“The players love being part of the European set-up. The mix currently works for us but I'm not too sure how long that will work.

“Players talk with their feet. If they find it's too hard for them to do this and being married, then they move. That's why we have almost 400 players playing in Europe and 40 playing in Russia. It's tough. Rugby is about the players. We are merely the co-ordinators of their activities, and we have to listen to them.”

South Africa concluded their year by overpowering England 27-13 at Twickenham, leading to the departure of Eddie Jones as England head coach. Having lost to Ireland and France – only beating Italy in the autumn – the South Africans were desperate for victory. They smashed England in the scrum and won for the first time in London since 2014.

“If we had lost that game it would have been a really unsuccessful tour,” Etzebeth says. “We had a 50 per cent win rate, so I'm not saying it was successful, but because of that win all the fans in South Africa were happy. It was great to get the win to lose a lot of the negativity.”

That negativity piled onto England instead, and Jones paid the price. “You never know what's going on in their camp,” Etzebeth says. “Even if Eddie had stayed, England would have had a shot in any World Cup. He's done good things in the past so he must be a good coach.

“With or without Eddie, it's a quality bunch of players.”

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Eben Etzebeth exchanges some pleasantries with Allan Alaalatoa during the Rugby Championship.

Etzebeth knows from experience that changing coaches can work. South Africa dispensed with Allister Coetzee in 2017, installing Rassie Erasmus, who led them to victory in the World Cup final two years later against England.

“It starts with one good result and the belief comes back,” Etzebeth says. “The belief really started when we got that victory against New Zealand in Wellington [in 2018]. We knew if we beat them on their home ground we could beat any other team.”

The Erasmus style, developed by his right-hand man Jacques Nienaber, is a typical South African blueprint that the Sharks use – scrum, maul, kicking, and counterattack.

The Sharks will have eight Springboks in their starting team, including Etzebeth who returned home from Toulon this year to link up with his old Stormers friends, Kolisi and Mbonambi. “It's a South African team, so it's not too different,” Etzebeth says. “We like a good scrum, and good maul.”

Harlequins know what is coming. “You are up against some of the best, most physical players in the world,” Danny Care, their halfback says.

“Every time you play against South Africa, you know about it for the next few days. I remember seeing Etzebeth manhandle a lot of lads. I remember playing against Bakkies Botha at Twickenham and him just destroying people. Etzebeth is like that, with unbelievable athleticism as well.”

Etzebeth may have weary bones, but he is energised for a new chapter. He forgot this week, when talking to his Sharks team-mates, that he had played in the Champions Cup before. That was for Toulon against Sale Sharks in the Covid disrupted 2020-21 season. He hopes that behind-closed-doors experience is a far cry from the fervour of this year's competition.

“I still think some players don't realise how big this competition actually is,” Etzebeth says. “I don't think our South African fans realise either. It's probably the best club competition in the world.

“I can understand why some of the European teams are not on board with the South African teams joining. For us it's a massive opportunity.”

Whether it is good for South African bodies, though, is another story.

