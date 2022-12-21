New Zealand referee James Doleman set for Six Nations debut

James Doleman will take charge of his first Six Nations match next year.

James Doleman will make his Six Nations rugby debut in 2023 as a trio of Kiwis look to push their claims for selection at the World Cup later in the year.

The 31-year-old, who whistled his first international in 2021, has been named to control the round-two clash between England and Italy at Twickenham on February 12.

He is one of 15 different referees from eight nations named for the 15 games of the tournament, with Paul Williams and Ben O’Keeffe the other New Zealanders appointed to fixtures.

Williams has his first Six Nations match since 2020, in the middle for England’s first match under new coach Steve Borthwick, against Scotland at Twickenham on February 4.

O’Keeffe, named referee of the year at this month’s New Zealand Rugby awards, will also take charge of a game at Twickenham, when England host France in the penultimate round, on March 11.

O’Keeffe also has two appointments as an assistant referee during the tournament, and Doleman one, while fellow Kiwi Brendon Pickerill has TMO duties on the opening two weekends.

Another New Zealand referee – Angus Mabey – has been selected for two games of the Six Nations Under-20 competition.

1 NEWS New Zealand has another world champion after beating South Africa's Grey College.

Meanwhile, the world’s first representative body for international high performance match officials was launched on Wednesday (NZ time).

With the dual objective of supporting officials on and off the field and furthering their voice within World Rugby’s structures, International Rugby Match Officials will facilitate key interactions between the global governing body and match officials selected for men’s and women’s international 15s and sevens competitions.

IRMO will input into discussions and decisions in relation to future laws and protocols development and audience education, as well as providing a collective voice on tournament provisions and conditions that underpin a high-performance environment at the international level, as well as promoting the development of refereeing.

The new body will hold its first AGM in January when the inaugural chair and board members will be elected.