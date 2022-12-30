Warren Gatland shakes up Wales coaching set-up, sacking two of Wayne Pivac's team

Wales head coach Warren Gatland and assistant Stephen Jones in happier times before the Rugby World Cup bronze medal match against the All Blacks in 2019. Gatland is back at the helm for Wales, but Jones is a casualty of his coaching team shake-up.

Warren Gatland has made immediate changes to Wales’ coaching team, sacking attack coach Stephen Jones and defence coach Gethin Jenkins.

Jones and Jenkins were key strategists under Kiwi Wayne Pivac, who lost his job after a lousy 2022 during which Wales won only three of 12 tests, which included losses at home to Italy and Georgia.

However, Gatland, who returned to the helm earlier this month, is retaining two others from Pivac’s entourage, forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys and kicking coach Neil Jenkins.

Gatland is widely expected to call up Rob Howley to replace Jones as attack coach, and possibly Paul Gustard, a former England defence coach, with appointments expected in January.

Howley was replaced by Jones just before the 2019 Rugby World Cup after revelations he had breached betting rules. He is involved with Canada’s side, but was a key member of Gatland’s previous set-up and took over as head coach when Gatland was in charge of the British & Irish Lions.

Team manager Martyn Williams will continue in the role, with the majority of Pivac’s analysis, strength and conditioning and medical staff retained.

“We are delighted that both Jonathan and Neil will stay on and be a part of Warren’s new team,” said Wales Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips.

“The very nature of a change-over at the helm of a national team brings with it the possibility for change and evolution elsewhere in the back room staff.

“I know both Stephen and Gethin understand this part of the process and they should be commended for the good grace with which they have accepted the decision.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Wayne Pivac, left, chats to scrum coach Gethin Jenkins before a Six Nations match last year. Pivac lost his job as head coach earlier this month and now Jenkins has been jettisoned.

“We have appointed a very experienced and senior head coach, one of the best coaches in the world game and Wales’ most successful ever coach, and it is important to now ensure that he is afforded the very best opportunity to succeed.

“That means giving our maximum support as Warren seeks to build the right team around him – with the right blend of skills and character to suit his own style – to achieve success for Wales in the short amount of time available and we look forward to making further positive appointments in the New Year.”