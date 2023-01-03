New England coach Steve Borthwick swings axe ahead of Six Nations campaign

Steve Borthwick has quickly revamped his England coaching team, with three men appointed by his predecessor Eddie Jones all departing.

The RFU confirmed on Monday (Tuesday NZT) that the scrum coach Matt Proudfoot, defence coach Brett Hodgson and training co-ordinator Danny Kerry have left.

The exits of the South African Proudfoot and Australian Hodgson mean that Borthwick, who replaced Jones as head coach last month, will have an all-English set of assistant coaches: Kevin Sinfield, Richard Cockerill and Martin Gleeson.

Cockerill, the forwards coach, and Gleeson, the attack coach, are the only two survivors from the Jones era and are said to be popular with the players.

Borthwick's first appointment in his new role was to bring in Sinfield as defence coach. The rugby league great was an inspirational figure alongside him at Leicester Tigers and helped the club to win the English Premiership title last season.

Alastair Grant/AP England coach Steve Borthwick has wasted no time stamping his mark at Twickenham after a poor 2022.

Proudfoot was the first of Jones's assistants to go. The RFU said he had “agreed to step down”. The 50-year-old has already found a new job as a consultant with the University of Stellenbosch, who play in the country's Varsity Cup competition for students. The university announced they had signed Proudfoot before the RFU had a chance to confirm he had left.

Proudfoot's removal came as no surprise given that England statistically had the worst scrum of the top 10 test-playing nations in 2022, and were demolished up front in the final international of Jones's reign against South Africa. He had joined England in 2020 after helping to guide South Africa to their 2019 Rugby World Cup victory.

Conor O'Shea, the RFU executive director of performance rugby, said: “We are very grateful to Matt for all he has done for England and wish him every success in his next career move.”

Proudfoot said: “It has been a privilege to be part of the team for the last three years.”

Hodgson, 44, left his role with England without ever leading a training session. He was brought in by Jones to replace fellow Australian rugby league coach Anthony Seibold and shadowed his compatriot during the autumn.

David Rogers/Getty Images Matt Proudfoot's removal as forwards coach came as no surprise given England's scrum woes in 2022.

If Jones had not been sacked, he would have taken charge of England's defence in the Six Nations, which begins in February, but Hodgson has been deemed surplus to requirements only 56 days after his appointment.

Kerry, 52, who guided the GB women's hockey team to their gold medal at the 2016 Olympics, was brought in last October by Jones to improve the culture in the dressing room but, as The Times reported in November, considered resigning after only six weeks in the job.

