Former All Black Nick Evans added to new-look England coaching staff

Former All Blacks playmaker Nick Evans has been appointed to a coaching role on England’s new-look staff.

Evans played 16 tests between 2004 and 2007, then made a huge impression in his decade at Harlequins, where he is now attack and backs coach, and has helped oversee a vibrant, offloading game, and steered the club to a Premiership title in 2020-21.

The 42-year-old has now been recruited on a short-term contract as attack coach for England under new head coach Steve Borthwick during the Six Nations, which starts next month.

Evans will retain his post at Harlequins, returning on a part-time basis during England’s Six Nations fallow weeks, then will resume his club role full-time following the tournament’s conclusion on March 18.

It leaves the future unclear for current England attack coach Martin Gleeson, who had joined the RFU in August 2021 under former head coach Eddie Jones.

Since Jones was sacked from his post last month and replaced by Borthwick there have been significant changes to the coaching lineup. Matt Proudfoot (forwards), Brett Hodgson (defence) and Danny Kerry (training coordinator) have departed, with Kevin Sinfield coming with Borthwick from Leicester to take on the defence portfolio, and forwards coach Richard Cockerill retained.

“I’m delighted that Nick is joining our team ahead of the Six Nations,” Borthwick said. “Nick brings with him a wealth of different experiences as a player and coach, which will be incredibly valuable to the growth of our team. I know that Nick understands the pride and responsibility that comes with representing your country.

“We aim to build an England team that our nation can be proud of, and I know that our supporters will be very excited by what Nick can bring to our side.

“We’d particularly like to thank Harlequins for their support in allowing Nick to work with us during this period. It’s a great example of club and country working together.”