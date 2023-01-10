Ex-Springboks coach Jake White undergoes emergency abdominal surgery

Springboks coach Jake White (right) celebrates his team winning the 2007 World Cup final alongside captain John Smit at Stade de France in Paris.

Jake White, who guided the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2007, has undergone emergency abdominal surgery.

White, now employed as director of rugby for the Bulls club, had the operation in Pretoria on Monday morning hours after flying back home with the squad from Wales, the Bulls said in a statement.

White experienced “debilitating stomach cramps” and was rushed to a hospital.

“The medical team is confident that Jake will make a full recovery and return to his role soon,” the Pretoria-based Bulls said.

South African sports website Sport24.com reported Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone visited White in hospital to convey a message of support.

"It is never nice to see one of our own down but we are extremely confident that Jake is receiving the best medical attention available and our team of medical experts will provide him with all the necessary support he will need to make a full recovery," Rathbone said.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Former South Africa President Nelson Mandela poses with Springboks coach Jake White (left) and captain John Smit in 2007.

"We would like to thank the hospital team, doctors and all those who rushed to offer their expertise and helped with attending to Jake. We have seen, first-hand, why South African medicine is rated among the best in the world. Thank you."

White was ill in Wales and didn't attend the Bulls' 29-14 win over the Dragons in Newport on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship. He appeared to have recovered enough to make the flight home.

The Bulls said White will take a break from his role for a month to recover. That means he should miss just one match in the URC, when the Bulls travel to play another Welsh team, the Scarlets, on January 28.

David Rogers/Getty Images Bulls head coach Jake White talks to Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus in 2021.

White coached the Springboks between 2004 and 2007. The pinnacle of his international coaching career was the win over England in the World Cup final in Paris in 2007.

One of White’s most memorable wins over the All Blacks was the 40-26 victory in Johannesburg in 2004, which was spearheaded by centre Marius Joubert scoring three tries.

White has since coached in Australia, France and Japan. He has been with the Bulls since 2020.