British and Irish Lions great who played in 1971 series win over All Blacks dies aged 76

One of the British and Irish Lions greats who played in the famous 1971 series win over the All Blacks has died.

Englishman David Duckham, who was capped 36 times for his country and played three tests on the Lions’ triumphant tour of New Zealand, passed away on Monday night (Tuesday NZT) at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, aged 76.

His death was confirmed by on Twitter by Coventry rugby club, where Duckham played his entire club career, and comes days after another Lions legend, Ken Scotland, died in Edinburgh aged 86.

“Coventry Rugby is incredibly sad to learn of the news that David Duckham; ex Coventry, England and British and Irish Lions player, has died, aged 76,” the English Championship club said in a statement on social media.

“Donned as arguably the ‘greatest’ ever Coventry player, our thoughts go out to David’s family at this difficult time.

“The club will demonstrate a minute’s silence prior to kick-off at this Saturday’s match against Jersey and will be looking to organise a celebration of life for David, subject to conversations with the family. Rest in peace, David.”

The versatile Duckham could play at both centre and on the wing and was affectionately nicknamed ‘Dai’ by Welsh supporters who felt he played like one of their own.

He made his England debut against Ireland in 1969 and went on to forge a celebrated centre partnership with fellow Lion John Spencer, playing his final test for his country in 1976, having scored 10 tries.

Getty Images David Duckham played three tests during the British and Irish Lions' triumphant 1971 tour of New Zealand.

Duckham was the only English player named in the star-studded Barbarians backline that famously beat the All Blacks 23-11 at Cardiff Arms Park in a match featuring what is widely considered the “greatest try ever”, scored by Welshman Gareth Edwards.

The Lions’ 2-1 series victory over the All Blacks in 1971 remains the only time the tourists have triumphed on New Zealand soil.

Duckham scored 11 tries in 16 tour games, including six in a midweek fixture against West Coast/Buller.

“Painful and desperately sad news to share. Coventry, England, British Lion and fabled Barbarian, David Duckham, passed away last night in St Thomas’s Hospital,” the Coventry Rugby Supporters’ Club said in a statement.

“Our sympathies and condolences to Jean Duckham, his family and friends. A true legend of British rugby. RIP David.”

Duckham was awarded the MBE for services to the game of rugby in 1977.