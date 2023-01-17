How ex-Wallabies coach Dave Rennie's record compares to All Blacks boss Ian Foster's

Dave Rennie was sacked by Rugby Australia with a year left on his contract and has been replaced by Eddie Jones.

Richard Knowler is a senior sports writer for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: The win-loss record painted a gloomy picture for dumped Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

A 38% success rate after three years in charge, the lowest percentage for any coach with a minimum 30 tests, made for painful reading when the Wallabies landed in Australia after their northern hemisphere tour ended in late November.

Rugby Australia, we were to discover, wanted fresh blood. On Monday, it completed the transfusion when it announced New Zealander Rennie was no longer wanted.

READ MORE:

* 'Strap yourself in’: Rugby greats react to Eddie Jones replacing Dave Rennie as Wallabies coach

* Dave Rennie sacked as Wallabies coach, replaced by Eddie Jones

* 'It won't happen': Dave Rennie rules out Eddie Jones working with Wallabies at Rugby World Cup



Enter Eddie Jones, the man for a crisis – at least, that's what Rugby Australia will be pinning their hopes on with less than nine months left until the start of the World Cup in France.

Australian Jones, who was sacked by England last month after seven years in charge, has secured a five-year deal with Rugby Australia and starts work on January 29.

Win-loss ratios can be a cruel way to measure success. But at international level, that's all that really matters. Even then, it may not be enough to save a coach from being nudged out the door.

Jones knows all about that. England won 73% of their matches during his seven years as boss, but when the losses began to mount towards the end of his tenure he was made redundant.

Sky Sport All Blacks produce miracle 39-37 victory over Wallabies.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster, who went within a whisker of being replaced by Scott Robertson last winter after three consecutive defeats, has a 68% winning record.

That is modest by the lofty standards of the All Blacks; his predecessor Sir Steve Hansen won 87% of his games. Yet Foster, who went into damage control by sacking assistants John Plumtree and Brad Mooar and recruiting Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt, will remain in charge through to the World Cup.

Michael Cheika, who was replaced by Rennie when the team lost to England in their World Cup quarterfinal in Japan in 2019, managed a 52% winning rate in four years.

Former Crusaders coach and ex-All Black Robbie Deans notched-up a 58% winning ratio with the Wallabies between 2008 and mid-2013, prior to being let go by Rugby Australia.

Daniel Fraser/Stuff Ian Foster will take the All Blacks through to the RWC in 2023.

Before his dismissal Rennie could have, with some justification, pointed his compass south, and told Rugby Australia he could only wish he was neck-deep in the talent that runs around the fields in New Zealand.

He should know. Rennie coached at Super Rugby and provincial level and also had a stint with the NZ under-20s.

His last assignment in New Zealand was with the Chiefs between 2012-2017, and they won two Super Rugby titles in his first years in charge. Rennie later coached Scotland club side Glasgow Warriors, prior to his appointment with the Wallabies.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Dave Rennie coached the Chiefs between 2012 and 2017.

Rennie knew what he was getting into when he inked a deal with Rugby Australia. He has a reputation for not suffering fools, a prerequisite for anyone bold enough to try their luck in the high-pressure stakes of international sport.

He would have known that rugby in Aussie swims against the tide when it comes to fighting for player registrations and eyeballs on TV screens. AFL, rugby league and football make it a competitive market.

You have to have lofty goals in this industry, and Rugby Australia was desperate to have the Bledisloe Cup, a trophy it hasn't held since 2002, back in its war chest.

Ian Walton/AP Eddie Jones, who was sacked by England, has secured a five-year deal with Rugby Australia and starts work on January 29.

It's still waiting.

Last week, Rennie was asked by media in Australia if he would work with Jones at the World Cup in France. He replied in the negative.

Jones, when quizzed by an English broadsheet after he was dumped by the RFU, said he wasn't interested in that kind of role.

He likes to be the man turning the key in the machine, not taking orders about what levers to pull.

Can Rennie consider himself unlucky to be dismissed less than nine months out from the World Cup? Possibly. Injuries forced 40 players to withdraw from selection in a test match last year, and the Wallabies went within a whisker of beating World Cup favourite France when they clashed in Paris.

But it wasn’t enough. Now he's gone, cast aside, to make way for Jones.