Wallabies star Kurtley Beale arrested over alleged sexual assault

Kurtley Beale, pictured during a Wallabies training session on the Gold Coast last September.

Australian rugby star Kurtley Beale has been arrested amid an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at a Bondi hotel late last year.

The Wallabies winger was arrested after a vehicle stop at Kingsford in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Friday afternoon and taken to Waverley police station.

The arrest comes after a 28-year-old woman reported to police in the Tweed/Byron Bay district that she had been allegedly sexually assaulted at the Beach Road Hotel in Bondi Beach on December 17, 2022.

Detectives from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command took control of the matter and commenced an investigation under Strike Force Titheradge.

In a statement on Friday, police said “a 33-year-old man was arrested following a vehicle stop on Rainbow Street, Kingsford” and that he has been taken to Waverley police station.

Beale, who has played 95 tests for Australia after making his Wallabies debut in 2009, recently returned to the Waratahs after a stint in French rugby.

He became a father in October last year, and just last week attended a Wallabies camp with the intention of joining the squad for this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Rugby Australia issued a statement on Friday afternoon, along with the NSW Waratahs and Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA), saying they are “aware of the situation involving Kurtley Beale”.

But they declined to comment further as “this is a police matter, and we understand there has been no charge made”.