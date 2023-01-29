Wales coach Warren Gatland raises concerns over Netflix Six Nations documentary

Newly-returned Wales coach Warren Gatland has raised concerns over Netflix’s upcoming Six Nations documentary.

The series, which will be released next year, is set to give a behind-the-scenes look into the 2023 competition, along the same lines as those recently produced on Formula One and tennis.

However, Gatland is uneasy about a lack of editorial control, worried about what could come to light when tensions are high in the changing room.

“I can tell you now that in a rugby environment, when you are talking about creating emotion, the language and the phrases used aren't always appropriate,” he said.

Gatland is no stranger to working with film crews, with documentaries having been made about all four of his British and Irish Lions tours.

However, team management has always held some control over the final make-up of those, and there are not the same guarantees afforded this time around from the Netflix producers.

“It is almost like [them] being invisible, so you find yourself just carrying on with your normal routine in terms of their involvement and the trust you build up with them,” Gatland said.

“The challenge with the Netflix team is that my understanding at the moment is that we don't have any editorial rights and that is maybe a little bit of a concern.

"You want to make sure that you're able to protect yourself.”

Gatland was last month appointed to a second stint in charge, replacing sacked fellow Kiwi Wayne Pivac, and next weekend’s tournament opener against Ireland will be his 152nd test in charge of Wales. He has seen and heard it all in the international game.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Warren Gatland has a proven record in international rugby.

“When you are talking about nations playing each other, some of the things that are said in the changing room might not be something that is always believed [by the person saying it], but it is about getting the best out of the performance,” he said.

“There's a few things we need to be conscious of and iron out.

“The last thing that we need is to be bland in the way it comes across, but I'm also conscious that we need to protect ourselves too. That is pretty important."

Gatland’s Italy counterpart, fellow Kiwi Kieran Crowley, is more upbeat about the documentary, however.

“It’s going to be great for Italian rugby,” he said this week.

“We’ve got a duty to promote rugby. I think test match rugby has become boring in a lot of respects, it is all about the win, which it has to be. And rugby in general is going through some challenging times, with head injuries, so I think it is a great initiative to have Netflix on board.

“We’ve got no problem with it. We embrace it. We’ve just got to keep the lid on some of our boys and make sure they don’t try to be movie stars.”