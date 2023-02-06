Steve Borthwick’s damning verdict on Eddie Jones’ England: Not good at anything

England rugby coach Steve Borthwick has delivered a damning indictment of the squad he inherited from Eddie Jones, claiming his data demonstrates they “weren’t good at anything”.

After suffering a 29-23 Calcutta Cup defeat to Scotland in his first game in charge, Borthwick said it will take time to address underlying issues following Jones' sacking last month.

England, who have lost four of their last six matches at Twickenham, will drop behind Scotland to sixth in World Rugby’s latest rankings, and Borthwick said: “We know we’ve got a lot of work to do, I’ve been frank from day one in saying there’s a lot of work to do. When I looked at the team in the autumn, when I measured the team and got all the data, we weren’t good at anything. It was as frank as that.”

Borthwick worked as an assistant coach under Jones with both Japan and England when they reached the World Cup final and were ranked as the No 1 side in the world. Yet after Borthwick departed to join Leicester following the 2020 Six Nations title triumph, England’s decline has been precipitous.

They have won just four Six Nations matches in three years, with two of those coming against Italy. Under Jones, England were in the bottom three of tier-one countries for tries scored, defenders beaten, lineout steals and tackle success.

Borthwick highlighted the scrum – where England were ranked 11th in the world last year with an 85% success rate – and the breakdown as key areas where they have been left behind by other nations.

“There’s multiple areas that we have tried to change,” Borthwick said. “I think you saw some improvement in the scrum [on Saturday] which I was pleased about because it has been ranked as the worst scrum in tier one rugby. I think we saw some improvements in the attack and speed of ball and we tried to improve the breakdown where I think England were ranked the ninth quickest, so one of the slowest in tier one. I think we saw some improvement in that regard.

“I’ve asked [the players] to do some things differently and they’ve committed wholeheartedly to that over the last 11 days. We saw improvement in a lot of areas. Some areas didn’t go so well and we need to make sure we get those addressed. Some take longer than others. We are trying to rebuild the set piece here. That takes time.”

The decline of the English set piece has been acutely felt by the squad with hooker Jamie George insisting it is up to the players to bring a fear factor back to the scrum and maul.

“That's very tough and that has to change,” George said. “We're all very, very ambitious people. We want to take England rugby back to the top and we're aware it hasn't been good enough and especially in the autumn, it wasn't. Eddie took the brunt of it in terms of losing his job. But at the same time, we were the people on the field. So we have to take accountability for it, too.”

Borthwick was encouraged by England’s response to going behind in the first half to Huw Jones’ well-worked try and Duhan van der Merwe’s wonder score, with Max Malins crossing twice. Ellis Genge’s try gave England a 20-12 advantage but Ben White and van der Merwe took advantage of some suspect defending to ensure Scotland won back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time. Nevertheless, Borthwick believes that England have taken a step in the right direction.

“One thing I have got to do here is get the players to believe in themselves and get the players to bring their strengths to the pitch,” Borthwick said. “Get them to play to the best of themselves, which I don’t think we have seen them do for a while. I think you saw an improvement in that regard today.

“I’d seen a habit with the team of conceding points early and not being able to respond to it. We conceded points today and the biggest thing I was looking at was the response. I thought the response was magnificent.”

Fly half Marcus Smith is among those who seemingly felt liberated by the change of backroom staff with his club coach Nick Evans – the former All Blacks No 10 – on secondment from Harlequins to England.

“Being able to work with Snap [Evans] at this level is brilliant,” Smith said. “I felt myself out there. I got my hands on the ball but it just wasn’t enough. I’ll go back to the drawing board and work on it.

“We've got weapons. It's my job to try and find the best way to shoot our weapons and I'm still learning. I'll keep working on that and one day we'll get it. I think we're trying to shock ourselves as to how fast we can play, how much pressure we can put on the opposition and on ourselves to play at this speed. It's going to take time. I thought it was a much better performance than we showed in the autumn.”