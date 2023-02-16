Wales rugby players walk out of sponsor's dinner, get support from Sonny Bill Williams

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams has backed the Wales rugby squad in their contracts dispute with their national body, which has taken a major turn with players walking out of a sponsor’s dinner.

The Wales Rugby Union has refused to back down in the row that is placing the Six Nations game against England on February 26 under threat, but the players in Warren Gatland’s side have now upped the ante with their walkout at the dinner.

Rui Vieira/AP Wales head coach Warren Gatland’s problems have intensified, with players walking out of a sponsor’s dinner.

The players have already been reported to be considering strike action, putting the England fixture in doubt.

The former multi-code star Williams had supported the players’ cause, following a tweet from currently injured Wales international Willis Halaholo before the dinner walkout.

NZ-born Halaholo tweeted: “Must be nice knowing you can still provide for your kids in about four months… especially when you get injured putting body on the line for your club. Now you got less chance of trying to get a contract somewhere to provide for your family because of injury. Mental health is real. Stay strong.”

Williams, now based in Australia, replied: “Name me another ‘business’ where the ‘employees’ are treated this way. First NRL, now the footy players up north are starting to stand up for their rights! Organisations are making 100s of millions of $ a year of the back of these players and this is how they are treated.”

The players were not keen to attend the event at Cardiff's Parkgate Hotel, which is owned by the WRU, but decided to go before leaving early together on Wednesday night (Thursday morning NZT), the Times reported.

“It is understood that the squad stayed to listen to a question-and-answer session with Warren Gatland's new coaching staff, but then all left after the starters had been served. The event continued without the Wales players, with onlookers understood to be stunned by the mass walkout,” the Times said.

The dispute affects not only the national side but hundreds of professional players in Wales. The WRU is looking to cut costs and under its proposal, wages would drop across the board, with only 80 per cent of salaries guaranteed. Top players would earn a maximum of £278,000 (NZ$530,000), down from about £400,000 ($770,000).

“As part of standardised contracts, players could earn bonuses to get the full salary, but they feel the targets being set to gain that extra cash are "unrealistic" for many,’’ the Times reported.

The WRU has issued a statement saying there is no room to manoeuvre on the budget available for player contracts. Welsh Professional Rugby board chairman Malcolm Wall said: "The cold facts are that the WRU and clubs have been paying salaries that their businesses cannot afford."

One of the WRU’s big problems is that if the players do strike and it forfeits the England game, it stands to lose about £10m in revenue.