Six Nations: Wales-England match strike threat forces Warren Gatland to delay team naming

Warren Gatland announces that he hasn’t got a team to announce, with selection delayed for Wales’ Six Nations clash with England due to threats of a players strike.

The Six Nations rugby match between Wales and England looked increasingly under threat of a players' strike after the Wales team announcement was delayed on Tuesday amid contract talks.

Wales coach Warren Gatland held off announcing his team for Saturday's (Sunday NZ time) game at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, raising the stakes in a standoff between the country's top players and Welsh rugby authorities that has been simmering for months.

Talks between negotiators of a new six-year financial agreement – the Professional Rugby Board – and Wales' professional players are scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The players are mostly unhappy they are being offered contracts that would see them receive 80% of their salary, with the remaining 20% comprising bonuses.

READ MORE:

* Wales poised to scrap 60-test rule to avoid players strike

* Warren Gatland wouldn't support strike action for England test but backs Wales players in contract dispute

* Wales v England in doubt as Warren Gatland’s players consider strike action

* Why Wales' date with the All Blacks is a stupid, cynical, money-making ploy



They also want Wales' minimum 60-cap selection rule for players playing outside the country to be scrapped, and a voice at meetings of the Professional Rugby Board.

No long-form agreement between the Welsh Rugby Union and Wales’ four professional rugby regions – Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys, Scarlets – has yet been agreed in writing. That means players whose contracts expire at the end of this season currently cannot be offered new deals.

Gatland said at a news conference on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time) there had been “half a dozen” meetings over the last few days and felt it would be best to delay the team announcement until Thursday (Friday NZ time) because of “the uncertainty of what's happening.”

SKY SPORT Warren Gatland's Wales suffered a 34-10 loss to a dominant Ireland in the Six Nations opener in Cardiff.

“I am confident that from the discussions that are taking place, something will get resolved today,” Gatland said.

The New Zealander said a training session planned for after his news conference has been cancelled to allow for further talks.

“It's a been a bit of a challenge,” he said, “but sometimes that galvanises people.

“In fairness to the players, they are training. Even this morning, they put their training heads on and trained well. We had a good week last week. There have been things going on behind – we are well aware of that – but everyone who has come to training has applied themselves well.”

Gatland said he hadn’t made any contingency plans in case an agreement is not reached.

Wales has lost the first two matches of the Six Nations – against Ireland then Scotland – for the first time in 16 years.

The Welsh haven't started with three straight losses since 2003.

David Rogers/Getty Images Warren Gatland walks in to tell the media that the naming of Wales’ team to meet England has been delayed.

Gatland admitted that before agreeing to rejoin Wales, he “wasn't aware of any of the issues that were taking place at all’’ and probably only learnt of it last week.

“I think it just came to a head. Everyone needs to take some responsibility and I think people are well aware these negotiations and discussions have been going on for too long.

"I think the players were given assurances on a number of occasions it would be sorted out, and the unfortunate situation [is] that they haven't been able to come to an agreement in terms of the PRB, Union and regions, and it finally came to a head.

"I think we have all been asking for things to get sorted. I wasn't aware of any of the issues going on when I took the job.

"I wish I had have known a few things that were going on, actually. It has been a challenge. It is what it is, and you have just got to take it on the chin and focus on your role and your job in terms of preparing the team."