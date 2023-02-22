Warren Gatland supports players, but Wales rugby deadlock remains

Warren Gatland’s playing career ended a year before rugby turned professional. He was a fledgling coach with Thames Valley on New Zealand's North Island when his former All Blacks team-mates committed to joining a breakaway global rugby competition.

The unions of New Zealand, South Africa and Australia were trying to retain their star players having signed a new £360 million deal with Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to launch "the perfect rugby product": the Tri-Nations and Super Rugby.

However, a rebel organisation called World Rugby Corporation (WRC), tentatively backed by Kerry Packer, was attempting a sporting heist by recruiting players for a glamorous league with franchises in Los Angeles, Tokyo, London and Paris.

James Packer, son of Kerry, entertained Brian Moore and Rob Andrew by inviting them to dinner at the Cafe Royal in London with Simon Le Bon, the lead singer of Duran Duran, and his wife, Yasmin, a model.

Most England players were on board and their contracts were stored in the glove compartment of Lawrence Dallaglio's car. Edward Griffiths, then chief executive of the South African Rugby Union, led the fightback by securing the Springboks. Without the world champions, the WRC plan unravelled and the unions retained control of the sport. Has there been an occasion since then when the players have been so integral to the future of their sport? While professional rugby has lurched from one crisis, one scandal and one piece of gross mismanagement to the next, the players have felt increasingly disenfranchised.

The very best have done well over the past couple of decades because test rugby remains the key revenue driver. Even average players have been well paid because clubs in England and the regions in Wales have spent beyond their means. But that hedonism has caught up with them. For professional rugby to survive, there has to be a reset - but the players also sense an opportunity.

David Rogers/Getty Images Warren Gatland supports the stance taken by his Wales players.

More than any time since they were courted by Murdoch and Packer, they recognise that they are the product. They want a voice. They are demanding a voice. And so we wake up to D-Day in Wales. With trust and patience long eroded, the Wales squad will go on strike and refuse to play against England on Saturday unless the WRU complies with three demands relating to a long-running contract and funding dispute.

Unlike Sir Clive Woodward in 2000, when England's players went on strike over match fees, Gatland has supported the stance taken by his Wales players. The head coach postponed his team announcement on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) and cancelled the afternoon training session to make room for more emergency talks.

As of Tuesday night, there was no white smoke. Indeed, the word from inside the Wales camp was that they were not prepared to concede any ground on their demands. This proposed strike is only partly about money. Under the proposed contract, the elite players would see their pay fall from £400,000 to £280,000 a year, but with only 80 per cent of it guaranteed. But the Wales squad are acting in solidarity with their regional colleagues, who dog it out weekly on much lower salaries and who now have no security or certainty. As Gatland said, they have had promises made and broken.

Rui Vieira/AP Alun Wyn Jones says the reaction from players was inevitable ‘’if you treat people badly for long enough”.

Alun Wyn Jones, the world's most-capped male international, said this reaction was inevitable "if you treat people badly for long enough". The players are demanding that their voice is heard - and you sense a movement is beginning. The Wales squad have been backed by their Six Nations rivals in Scotland, Ireland and Italy.

Owen Farrell, the England captain who took a stand against World Rugby's first attempt to introduce an annual global championship, endorsed their case, too. "We have found that forging collective partnerships between a union and its players is key to ensuring success," Simon Keogh, the chief executive of Rugby Players Ireland, said.

The RPA in England did not lend its name to the statement of support but Christian Day, the general secretary of the English players' union, is fighting the same fight for his members. He is trying to ensure the RPA is a signatory of the next professional rugby agreement, which will come into force between the RFU and Premiership Rugby in 2024.

In an interview with The Times on Monday, Jack Willis called on the RFU to review its policy of not selecting players for England if they are based at clubs in France. The players are speaking up. "We have been through tough times for 18 months and I do feel there's a lot of people feeling they're not getting a fair deal out of life at the moment," Day said, referring also to the recent strikes by rail workers, nurses and teachers.

"It's brought everything to a head. Some players will have watched the news and seen what's going on around them, and they'll see Mick Lynch [general-secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers] giving brilliant interviews and there'll be an awareness of that. I don't think players feel like partners in the game at the moment. They feel like they've been through really bad times and other people are doing things and they are not getting the same deal."

The situation has come to a head in Wales because the rugby structure is dysfunctional. The WRU does not trust the regions and vice-versa. The intention of this six-year funding deal is to reduce the budgets for each region to £4.5 million. The alternative is to reduce the number of professional regions.

"It's not just in Wales, but everywhere else, there needs to be a reset and balance in making sure that people aren't over-spending in terms of the money that is being paid," Gatland said. "The players are aware of that. They know that going forward there probably needs to be a little bit of a reduction in salaries to make sure that the regions are doing things within their means. The players were given assurances on a number of occasions that it would be sorted out."

That process would be much more palatable for the players if WRU executives and coaches were also forced to take a pay cut and accept these controversial fixed and variable contracts. The players might then believe they really are in a collective partnership.

