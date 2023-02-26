Six Nations: Ireland hold off competitive Italy in Rome to retain lead

Wing Mack Hansen crossed twice as Ireland repelled Italy's determined challenge to retain their Six Nations lead.

Ireland had just enough firepower to suppress Italy and win an entertaining Six Nations rugby contest 34-20 at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

The Irish notched a third win from three matches in the Six Nations for the first time since 2018, when the team last won the title with a Grand Slam.

Ireland nailed a bonus-point fourth try after 35 minutes but couldn't be sure of victory against the determined Italians until the 71st minute when the visiting team scored a fifth and last try.

After beating defending champion France in the previous round, Ireland coach Andy Farrell expected his seven team changes to make a seamless transition and put Italy to the sword. After all, Farrell's Ireland has averaged 41-point wins against Italy.

But the 14-point difference in Rome was a good measure of Italy's growing skill set and self-belief in the past year. Italy threatened to shock France at home in the opening round but not the Irish, whom it struck two tries against and pushed all the way.

Italy's fitness in past years faded in the last quarter but these Azzurri were still firing shots to the end in another immensely respectable effort.

The Irish, though, still got the job done with maximum points and now go to Scotland in two weeks.

Andrew Medichini/AP Ireland's Mack Hansen scores one of his two tries in a hard-fought win over Italy in Rome.

Bundee Aki, who scored a try and had another disallowed for a goal-line knock-on, felt Ireland’s performance was “a mixed bag’’.

“We did some really good stuff and also did the total opposite,’’ the New Zealand-born centre told ITV Sports. “That is just a credit to Italy, we knew it was going to be a tough game. They are a proud nation.

"Italy have always been a good team and played with a lot of passion, you can see the way they want to play the game with expansive rugby, running it from their own try line. We just fell off a bit. Our overall performance needs to be better and our discipline needs to be better, I was one of those whose discipline wasn't good enough."

Australian-born wing Mack Hansen scored two tries to win Ireland’s player of the match award, while stand-in captain James Ryan and fullback Hugo Keenan also dotted down.

Italy continued their eye-catching progress under Kiwi coach Kieran Crowley with some sparkling back play.

Halfback Stephen Varney and wing Pierre Bruno secured Italy’s tries and flyhalf Paolo Garbisi returned after a spell out with injury to kick 10 points.

Ireland 34 (Mack Hansen 2, James Ryan, Hugo Keenan, Bundee Aki tries; Ross Byrne 3 con, pen) Italy 20 (Stephen Varney, Pierre Bruno tries; Paolo Garbisi 2 con, 2 pen). HT: 24-17.

Additional reporting Stuff