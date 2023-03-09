Owen Farrell set to be dropped to England bench for Six Nations clash with France

Owen Farrell, right, and team-mate Anthony Watson are dejected after their defeat to Scotland in the Six Nations match on February 4.

ANALYSIS: It is no exaggeration to say that Steve Borthwick is gearing up to announce one of the most seismic selection decisions in England's recent history. Owen Farrell is set to be dropped to the bench for Saturday's Six Nations game against France, with Marcus Smith handed the keys to No 10 and Ellis Genge given the captaincy.

The ramifications of Borthwick's decision are huge. First, though, the context. Farrell, a test centurion, has not been dropped to the England bench on form since the autumn of 2014, when he ceded his spot at inside centre to Billy Twelvetrees for a test against Australia.

Farrell's five appearances as an England replacement in the subsequent 8-½ years - including the World Cup games against Fiji in 2015 and the United States in 2019 - have either been influenced by injury or been part of a rest and rotation policy.

In January Borthwick, newly appointed as head coach, was all-in on Farrell, as Eddie Jones had been before him. In reappointing the Saracens fly half as his captain, Borthwick described Farrell as integral to the culture of his team and hailed his "incredible" tactical acumen. England have been built around Farrell for eight years, and that seemed set to continue. Until now.

Borthwick's selection strategy, for this game and with England in general, has been described by one insider as sophisticated, in that he is not wedded to one vision, but malleable in his strategy and ready to use all the assets at his disposal. That means being ruthless and unbeholden to reputation.

Having taken the unprecedented decision to omit Manu Tuilagi and then opting to move on from Ben Youngs, Borthwick has now confirmed that even Farrell is not undroppable as he seeks to build an intense competition for the England flyhalf jersey.

There is a sense in the England camp that the issues Farrell has been having with goal-kicking - he is struggling with a 47 per cent success rate this Six Nations - are replicated in his general play. While still as ferocious a competitor as England have ever produced, the coaches do not feel he has been playing with the same sense of freedom and commanding authority that has come to characterise his rugby for Saracens.

Now, England's strategy has hardly been to throw the ball about with abandon. In the win over Wales, Farrell's contribution was understated but critical; he made 17 tackles, played a role in four turnovers and caused chaos in the Wales defence with his tactical kicking.

Ian Walton/AP Marcus Smith is expected to start at No 10 for England.

The selection of Smith at flyhalf would therefore signal England's intent to take a different approach against France, who possess an enormously powerful team in addition to their gifted playmakers and strike runners. Work rate and physicality will not be enough. England will need to ask more questions, to move the ball more quickly, to identify space and attack with pace.

Borthwick sent Smith back to Harlequins last week to show his readiness to execute that plan, and the 24-year-old delivered against Exeter Chiefs. That does not mean England will run the ball from everywhere on Saturday. Against Exeter, Harlequins kicked almost exactly the same number of times as England did against Wales, but there was a greater variety to it, and a sharpness when the opportunities arose.

This will be a popular call among England fans, but it remains a bold decision. The stakes are high. The victors on Saturday will remain in the title hunt heading into the final weekend of the Six Nations. Should England lose, their chances of improving on a grim recent record, when they managed only two wins in each of the 2021 and 2022 championships, would be slim given their final game is against Ireland in Dublin.

Smith was not trusted to come on in a tight second half against Wales but will now be given licence to run the England attack against the world's No 2 side, albeit a France outfit who look more vulnerable than at any time in the past two years.

Smith will do so with a balanced midfield of Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade. It is the opportunity he has craved. Smith has excelled for Harlequins with Andre Esterhuizen as his foil, an inside centre who is both muscular and skilful. Smith has started only one game with Tuilagi at inside centre - against South Africa in the autumn of 2021 - and their combination lasted only ten minutes; otherwise he has operated largely without a forceful midfield presence at inside centre.

Lawrence will offer that physicality, with Slade as a left-footed kicking option and second playmaker. Farrell could have been included as the second playmaker, with Lawrence taking the No 13 jersey, but there is a sense that he inhibits Smith. This selection appears to be an acknowledgment that Smith and Farrell do not have the chemistry to operate in tandem.

The relationship is different between George Ford and Farrell, so the pressure is on Smith to deliver. Ford is nearing full fitness after an Achilles injury and Borthwick is a confirmed fan of the Sale Sharks fly half, having coached him for England and Leicester Tigers, with whom they won the Gallagher Premiership title together.

Clive Rose/Getty Images England backs coach, former All Black Nick Evans, left, enjoys a moment at training with head coach Steve Borthwick.

The influence of Nick Evans, the England attack coach on secondment from Harlequins, appears to be growing. It was reported this week that Richard Wigglesworth will work on kicking and defence when he joins the England coaching set-up before the World Cup, which would pave the way for Evans to stay on. That would also explain why the former All Blacks flyhalf has been given the licence to put such an imprint on the way England want to play with the ball in hand.

The upshot of this selection switch is that Genge will lead his country for the first time, completing a fascinating, colourful rise against the odds for the loose-head prop who grew up as a council estate tearaway. The Bristol Bears prop has been a leader in the squad since the summer of 2021.

Farrell is understood to have reacted to his demotion in a way that "shows the calibre of the man"; certainly he was generous in his praise of Smith when speaking on Tuesday.

Borthwick will no doubt reinforce his previous point, that Farrell remains "integral" to the culture of the squad, and he is sure to echo what Stuart Lancaster said in 2014. "He's a great professional and he's very team focused," Lancaster said. "I'm sure he will be back." He will be again, but the game has changed for Farrell. Smith now has his chance.

