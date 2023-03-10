Warren Gatland reveals strike threat caused 'a significant split' inside Welsh team

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 24: Warren Gatland, the Wales head coach looks on during the Wales captain's run at the Principality Stadium on February 24, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Warren Gatland has revealed there was a significant split inside the Welsh team over whether players should go on strike for their Six Nations game against England.

Wales play Italy in Rome this weekend and are still looking for their first win of this year’s Six Nations.

But it’s been a turbulent time for the Welsh national team as players came close to taking industrial action for last month’s test in Cardiff.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, after naming the side to take on Kieran Crowley’s Italian team, Gatland confirmed that there was tension inside the Welsh camp.

The players were up in arms about proposed cuts to the four regional teams in Wales, Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets and even though the strike was averted, Gatland said it did have an impact on their 20-10 loss to England at the Millennium Stadium.

Rui Vieira/AP Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit, is tackled by England's Freddie Steward during the Six Nations test in Cardiff last month.

"In terms of the stuff that was going on off the field, that definitely had an impact,” Gatland said.

"There was quite a significant split in the group over which way to go, and I think that definitely caused some tension within the group for a couple of weeks.

"I think if things do get signed and get sorted and we get Welsh rugby back on the right track, I think it will be positive for everyone.

"Time was the healer. It was definitely quite fractious there, which is understandable because people have different opinions.

"I don't have an issue with that, but sometimes that can create tension and on reflection that definitely happened with guys having strong views one way or the other. I think things have settled down over the last couple of weeks.

"There were big moments in the England game where there were no celebrations from our players - no slapping backsides or congratulating guys about turnovers.

"That has sort of been the message this week, making sure we celebrate as a group. When I look back and saw we weren't doing that against England, that is probably a reflection of where we were as a group.”

Wales have lost their opening three games of this year’s Six Nations and a defeat in Rome would likely condemn them to their first wooden spoon in 20 years, given that their last Six Nations fixture is against France in Paris.

Andrew Medichini/AP Italy have shown signs of improvement this season under Kieran Crowley, but they are still looking for their first win.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit has been dropped and Rio Dyer recalled by Gatland for this weekend’s test at the Stadio Olimpico.

Halfback Rhys Webb will also make his first test start since October 2020, among six changes to the Wales team.

Liam Williams and forwards Jac Morgan, Dafydd Jenkins and Wyn Jones have been brought in. Dan Biggar is out of the team because of a tight back.

Rees-Zammit scored an intercept try against England and Gatland said he considered moving him to fullback. But he felt Rees-Zammit was still working his way back from an ankle injury.

Williams is back in the No 15 jersey after Leigh Halfpenny suffered a tight hamstring.

Webb came off the bench against Ireland and Scotland and wasn't involved in the England game. Webb's 39th cap will give a measure of comfort to rookie inside backs and fellow Ospreys Owen Williams and Joe Hawkins.

Christ Tshiunza has made way for Morgan on the blindside, though Gatland said he sees the latter as more of an openside.

Jenkins replaced Alun Wyn Jones in the second row, and Lions prop Wyn Jones is back in for Gareth Thomas for his experience.

Tommaso Allan has replaced the injured fullback Ange Capuozzo in Italy's only change.

Capuozzo hurt his left shoulder blade during Italy's 34-20 loss to championship leader Ireland two weeks ago in Rome.

The absence of the world breakthrough player of 2022 for the rest of the tournament is a blow, but starting Allan brings considerable experience from 69 caps, though mainly at first-five. Allan last started at fullback for Italy in the autumn-opening win over Samoa.

Crowley has reverted to a 6-2 forwards-backs split in the reserves as he did against England, with Benetton flanker Manuel Zuliani coming in.

AT A GLANCE

Italy: Tommaso Allan, Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Pierre Bruno, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Simone Ferrari, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti. Reserves: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Marco Riccioni, Edoardo Iachizzi, Giovanni Pettinelli, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Fusco, Luca Morisi.

Wales: Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer, Owen Williams, Rhys Webb; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Jac Morgan, Dafydd Jenkins, Adam Beard, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens (captain), Wyn Jones. Reserves: Scott Baldwin, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Rhys Davies, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit.

