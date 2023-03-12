news
National
World
Climate Change
Politics
Business
prosper
Farming
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
Podcasts
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
wellington
nelson
marlborough
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
neighbourly
mags4gifts
Ensemble
stuff events
stuff coupons
Sport
International
Live: England vs France - Six Nations at Twickenham
Stuff sports reporters
05:30, Mar 12 2023
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email
Follow live coverage from Twickenham as both sides seek their third wins of the tournament.
Ian Walton/AP
France's Gregory Alldritt is tackled during their Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham.
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email