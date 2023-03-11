How France's Antoine Dupont became a physical freak – without even going to the gym

It was the tackle that stopped time: Mack Hansen, Ireland’s 6ft 2in wing, heading for a certain try – only to be hauled back by Antoine Dupont in front of a disbelieving home crowd.

Given Dupont weighs just 84kg, muscularity is one of his more subtle strengths and this was the moment that encapsulated the French captain’s punch-above-his-weight power.

But one man who knows him better than most was not surprised at his remarkable Aviva Stadium intervention.

“In the Top 14, he has shown off his strength and power in situations that were a lot more impressive than that [tackle], to be honest,” says Vincent Giacobbi, the halfback’s former strength and conditioning coach at Castres.

“When he bumps off guys like a pinball and strips forwards in contact – and he's the one left standing.”

“I honestly don't think that guy is human,” adds Cheslin Kolbe, a former team-mate of Dupont at Toulouse. “He can do anything you ask him – and probably do it better, too.

“The funniest thing I can remember with Antoine is that he doesn't gym! He does rehab and that's about it. He does a little bit – core exercises – but he doesn't go heavy like the other boys.

“He is just naturally gifted. It was incredible to play alongside him and to see how he's grown over the years. He's definitely not human.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Despite weighing just 84kg, France captain Antoine Dupont is known for his remarkable body strength.

So, if Dupont is gym-shy, then how does he do it? How does he pull off these Herculanean feats? The answer, according to Giacobbi, is genetics.

“When we talk about the profile of a player, their genetic code identifies them,” Giacobbi adds. “If we compare Billy Vunipola to another No 8, each of them are going to have different genetics that are unique to them. Those morph types and genetics are huge regarding the physical quality of the player – and Antoine Dupont has great genetics, let's face it.

“It's often those guys from the south-west, we're talking generation after generation who were not necessarily office workers, more farmers, so there is more strength and power. The same with [France flanker] Anthony Jelonch – not great with all the codified stuff in the gym but the transfer from the gym to the pitch is 100%.

“And in South Africa; I'm not sure whether it's the farming background but you get these freaks, where the strength is built up generation after generation. That genetic code, the DNA, favours powerful physiques. It's a gift. It's what nature gave you, as they say.

“I remember with Billy, guys who are so mesomorph, building muscle so fast, and are so powerful and so strong, you often don't need to do much to maintain those qualities when you have those genetics. The work is minimal but it was there.

“Fijian players, for instance, can almost just look at a barbell and put on muscle. They don't top the gym charts but they know the sport so well.”

Dupont has been in and around elite rugby environments since his adolescence, too, which, Giacobbi says, is another key factor to his development. It all started as a teenager.

“He would have started strength and conditioning at 15, 16 years old – even just two sessions a week, and maybe not of high quality," Giacobbi says. “But it's still two sessions a week, which started at the peak of his hormonal phase; during puberty when you're bubbling with hormones.

“People say he hasn't trained, but he has! It's 10 years of weight training, and even if you've only done it a couple of times a week, all he's doing now is maintaining what he's built.

“Strength and conditioning is not about how hard you hit the gym every day. It's about how regularly you've been, week in, week out. It's not about reaching your peak every session; far from it, especially with rugby where we don't want to affect performances on the pitch.”

Dimitri Yachvili knows a thing or two about French halfbacks. The former Biarritz halfback won 60 caps for Les Bleus and kicked France to victory for their last win at Twickenham in the Six Nations, in 2005. Dupont's surname means “of the bridge” in French – which is apposite, because Yachvili believes he is built like one.

“He is such a well built scrumhalf,” says Yachvili. “He physically dominates opponents. His technical capabilities are obviously excellent, too. He reminds me a little of Byron Kelleher from back in the day, someone who physically dominates. There aren't many scrumhalves like that.

“He is an extraordinary player. It's rare to see a scrum-half like him. He is the only one like that in France. Unique.”