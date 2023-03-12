Six Nations: France inflict record home defeat on hapless England

At Twickenham, London: France 53 (Thibaud Flament 2, Charles Ollivon 2, Damian Penaud 2, Thomas Ramos tries; Ramos 6 conversions, 2 penalties), England 10 (Freddie Steward try; Marcus Smith conversion, penalty). HT: 27-3

France kept alive their chances of retaining the Six Nations title after a record, seven-try 53-10 humiliation of England at Twickenham fuelled by two tries apiece by Damian Penaud, Thibaud Flament and Charles Ollivon on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

It was comfortably France’s highest score and largest margin of victory in 110 meetings between the cross-channel rivals – the previous bests were in 1972 – and another illustration of the gulf in quality that has formed between traditional northern hemisphere powerhouses six months out from the Rugby World Cup.

Les Tricolores needed a bonus-point win to guarantee taking their title defence to the final weekend and they did so in stunning fashion, via a mixture of French flair and taking advantage of a mistake-riddled home team that has lost two of their four games.

England have never conceded so many points in the tournament's 140-year history.

Alastair Grant/AP England's players look shell-shocked during their 53-10 Six Nations hammering by France at Twickenham.

While England are effectively out of the running for the championship, France were second to unbeaten Ireland only on points difference. The Irish will look to extend their 100% record with a win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday (Monday NZT).

From the moment Flament broke England’s flimsy defensive line in his own half to help set up a second-minute try by Thomas Ramos, the French looked a class apart.

Alastair Grant/AP France's Charles Ollivon is mobbed by team-mates after scoring a try against England at Twickenham.

They went on to put on a show, embarrassing the hosts as Penaud’s brace of tries in the final 10 minutes took France past a half-century of points and sparked a chorus of jeers from some home fans, many of whom were heading for the exits.

In between, Flament and Ollivon crashed over for tries before halftime – when the score was 27-3 – and added another each in the second half after early fire from England led to its only try, from fullback Freddie Steward.

Any thoughts of an English comeback from 27-10 down were obliterated by a four-try burst by Les Tricolores in 18 minutes, starting with Flament running onto Romain Ntamack’s pat-down and running through from 10 metres to score in the 57th minute.