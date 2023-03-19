France take down Wales 41-28 in Paris but lose Six Nations title to Ireland

Defending champions France completed their Six Nations campaign by scoring five tries in an entertaining 41-28 win against Wales in Paris on Sunday (NZ time), but it wasn't enough to retain the title as Ireland beat England 29-16 later Sunday (NZT) to clinch a grand slam.

France got the attacking bonus point they needed to move one point ahead of Ireland at the top. But Fabien Galthié's side needed world No 1-ranked Ireland to lose at home to England without collecting a losing bonus point.

Ireland were able to afford a six-point defeat, but a seven-point loss would have put them level on points difference with France and the tiebreaker would have gone to tries scored, with France having 21 and Ireland 16 going into their game.

Ireland beat France 32-19 last month – a result that ended France's 14-game winning streak and also shifted the momentum Ireland's way.

So there was no grand slam repeat for France, but a party atmosphere still prevailed on a Saturday afternoon at Stade de France.

Fireworks went off after the game to celebrate another Six Nations where Galthié's side showed an abundance of attacking flair and thrilled rugby fans with some spectacular tries.

Prolific right winger Damian Penaud grabbed two tries and fullback Tomas Ramos was perfect with his kicking as Les Tricolores kept themselves in the hunt.

“We can be proud of ourselves after this tournament, although we can have a lot of regrets about the match in Ireland,” star halfback Antoine Dupont said. “We feel that our attacking potential is still growing.”

England are reeling from last weekend’s 53-10 loss to world No 2 France for their third-heaviest defeat ever.

Wales started strongly and took three attacking lineouts over penalties, scoring off the third when halfback Rhys Webb pinged a quick pass to centre George North, who went over for a converted try.

It was North's 23rd in the tournament's history, taking him one ahead of former Wales winger Shane Williams and three behind all-time record holder Brian O’Driscoll of Ireland.

Christophe Ena/AP Romain Ntamack offloads during his side’s bonus-point win that kept their Six Nations title hopes alive.

France's response took just two minutes.

First-five Romain Ntamack carved a hole in midfield with elusive running and offloaded to halves partner Dupont, who looped a clinical pass to Penaud on the right wing.

The Welsh came to play and it took France until the 26th minute to lead through Ramos' penalty.

But with the recalled Uini Atonio dominant in the scrum, another penalty soon followed before France stretched the Welsh line with quick passes to allow Penaud to send second-five Jonathan Danty over on the right wing for a converted try and a 20-7 interval lead.

Atonio's first try on his 50th test came four minutes after the restart, when he barged over the line after being set up by the quick-thinking Dupont and Ramos. Just five minutes later, France opened up Wales again and Danty freed Ntamack to feed centre Gaël Fickou for France's fourth try.

Wales' bench finally ended France's 34-point run when replacement hooker Bradley Roberts burrowed over from close range after flanker Justin Tipuric stole possession, and replacement halfback Tomos Williams got Wales's third try with Tipuric involved again.

Ramos set up Penaud's second try in the right corner late on but both players went missing when Wales got a bonus point with a last-gasp fourth try from replacement winger Rio Dyer, converted by veteran Leigh Halfpenny.

“We knew Wales would be strong, people had a tendency to write them off a bit in this tournament,” Ntamack said. “But with the players they have and their experience we knew it wouldn’t be easy, and you saw that in the first few minutes.”

No 8 Taulupe Faletau played his 100th Welsh test.

Wales won the tournament two years ago, but won only once this year – 29-17 in Rome last weekend.

France’s next objective is to win the World Cup for the first time. The three-time runners-up have a mouth-watering opener against three-time champions New Zealand at Stade de France on September 8.

Wales coach Warren Gatland said before the game that up to eight of his players – including Faletau and lock Alun Wyn Jones – may have made their last Six Nations appearances as he builds for this World Cup and the next.