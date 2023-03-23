Panel overturns Freddie Steward red card that helped Ireland win Six Nations title

England lose Freddie Steward to red card in Six Nations defeat in Dublin to champions Ireland.

The red card given to England fullback Freddie Steward in the team's Six Nations rugby loss to Ireland has been overturned after a disciplinary panel ruled the offence only merited a yellow card.

England announced the panel's decision on Wednesday, after Steward appeared before a virtual disciplinary hearing.

Steward was sent off in the 40th minute for what was deemed a dangerous challenge to the head of Hugo Keenan that ended the Ireland fullback’s game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

The score was 10-6 to the Irish at that point and they went on to win 29-16, clinching the title and the Grand Slam.

England’s players looked frustrated at the on-field decision by referee Jaco Peyper to show Steward a red card.

Confirming in a statement that Steward is free to play again, the panel noted that “match officials are required to make decisions under pressure and in the heat of a live match environment."

Seb Daly/Sportsfile/via Getty Images Hugo Keenan of Ireland goes down after a tackle by Freddie Steward (L) of England, resulting in a red card for Steward, which has since been rescinded.

The BBC reported former England internationals Matt Dawson, Jason Robinson and Will Carling had all denounced Peyper’s red card decision as “ridiculous’’.

Dawson told BBC Radio Five that Steward was "was doing his utmost to avoid any kind of contact. It is an utter farce."