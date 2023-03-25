NRL hotshot Joseph Suaalii seals multimillion-dollar deal with Australian rugby

“Welcome back to rugby, Joseph.”

With that statement from Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan on Saturday evening, the Joseph Suaalii code swap was official.

The Suaalii circus is over, with the young Roosters star officially walking away from the NRL at the end of 2024 to take up a three-year multimillion-dollar contract with the NSW Waratahs and Australian rugby.

In a monster deal, of a similar scale to Israel Folau in 2013, Suaalii is set to become one of the highest-paid players in Australian rugby history, on a per-season basis.

The 19-year-old will be eligible for the Wallabies in late 2024 and is expected to be parachuted into Eddie Jones’ national squad for Australia’s end-of-year tour to Europe in November that year.

Suaalii will be eligible to play for the Wallabies in the 2025 British and Irish Lions series, which takes place every 12 years.

RA has been hunting Suaalii’s signature since he was a schoolboy rugby prodigy and was delighted at the news on Saturday afternoon once receiving confirmation from the teenager’s camp.

Jones and Waratahs coach Darren Coleman both said on Friday they were not involved in Suaalii’s contract discussions.

“I’ve got no idea mate,” Jones told reporters on Friday. “I’m only worried about this World Cup.”

Coleman, speaking after the Waratahs’ loss to the Chiefs on Friday evening, said: “I haven’t been involved with Joseph. I haven’t met the guy, nor spoke to him.”

A lot can change in 24 hours.

Suaalii is poised to play his Super Rugby for the Waratahs, in a move similar to Folau in 2013.

New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones warns the All Blacks that his side will be "coming for them".

“So happy for Joseph as such a wonderful ambassador for rugby,” McLennan told the Herald. “It will be electric to see him play for the Waratahs and wear Wallaby gold for Australia.”

McLennan declined to comment when quizzed on the value of Suaalii’s three-year deal.

Shortly after, RA released a statement confirming the news that had been floated earlier this week.

“Rugby Australia (RA) and the NSW Waratahs today announced that they have signed Joseph Suaalii from October 2024 until at least the end of 2027,” the statement read. “Per RA policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

“Growing up in Penrith, Joseph Suaalii was a schoolboy rugby prodigy for The King’s School, representing the GPS 1st XV as well as NSW and Australian Schoolboys in rugby sevens. He also played rugby for Penrith RSL, Eastwood and Northern Barbarians.”

After days of speculation, the Roosters were informed by Suaalii’s management on Saturday afternoon he would not be continuing with the club in 2025.

Roosters chairman Nick Politis rarely lets young talent slip away but, on this occasion, Suaalii’s dream of pulling on a Wallabies jersey meant he was always destined to end up in the 15-man game at some stage.

“The management of Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii have informed the Sydney Roosters that he will be departing the club at the end of his current contract term,” a statement from the Roosters said. “Suaalii is contracted to the Roosters until the conclusion of the 2024 NRL season.”

The 19-year-old was hotly pursued by rugby during his high school years but decided to play in the NRL.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Joseph Suaalii goes on the charge for the Roosters against the Warriors earlier this month.

Suaalii recently signed a one-year extension with the Roosters for 2024.

“Joseph has been transparent with the club and we respect his decision,” Roosters coach Trent Robinson said. “He has made his commitment to the Roosters club for the next year and a half crystal clear, and we’re excited about the path we’re on.”

Suaalii said in a statement: “The Sydney Roosters have been great to me and my family since I got here and the club is always going to be a big part of me. There’s still a long way to go in my journey with the Roosters and my sole focus is on working hard every day to keep improving and performing my role for the team.”

Signing Suaalii until the end of the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted in Australia, is a major coup for RA.

The governing body will be hoping for a return on its investment by the time the tournament takes place on Australian shores for the first time since 2003.

Jones, who coached the Wallabies at the 2003 World Cup, poached Mat Rogers, Wendell Sailor and Lote Tuqiri from rugby league. Australia fell to England in the World Cup final after a Jonny Wilkinson drop goal.

Earlier in the week, Rogers implored RA to go all-in on getting Suaalii’s signature.

“There’s no doubt he’d be a phenomenal player in rugby,” Rogers said. “I tell you, it’ll get people watching the game. They desperately need it. You can’t be stupid, but rugby need to pay him what he wants to get him there. The game is really suffering.”