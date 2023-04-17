Meet the uncapped Wallaby earning comparisons to All Blacks great Conrad Smith

Josh Flook’s impressive form has seen him being compared to former All Black Conrad Smith.

Queensland Reds back Josh Flook says it's "pretty cool" to be compared to All Blacks great Conrad Smith, and that he hopes his flexibility will land him a Wallabies test debut.

Flook was delighted to be named in Eddie Jones' 33-man Wallabies squad for a three-day camp on the Gold Coast which began on Monday.

The 21-year-old is yet to make his Wallabies debut but his impressive form for the Reds at both outside centre and wing has put him in the mix for this year's Rugby World Cup.

Flook has already drawn comparisons with World Cup winner Smith, who notched 94 tests for the All Blacks during his decorated career.

"It was very cool to be able to put my name next to his," Flook said of Smith, who was one of the best centres in world rugby.

"Growing up, I moved throughout the backline, I watched a bit of everyone.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Conrad Smith played 94 tests for the All Blacks, including two Rugby World Cup wins in 2011 and 2015.

"I started as a 10 and moved to 13 back in grade 10.

"Ever since then I've tried to develop my game around him (Smith), because he's one of the best in the world to do it.

"It's pretty cool my name has been linked to him."

Flook, who has already scored six tries this Super Rugby Pacific season, hopes his flexibility will prove a major asset.

"I think these days, a person's got to play multiple positions," he said.

"It's good I've been able to have a bit of time in both positions, and been able to learn the roles of both."

Flook's hot form this season was even more surprising given he underwent shoulder surgery last year.

"It was never a thought in my mind I'll be sitting here in the camp today," he said, soon before meeting Jones for the first time.