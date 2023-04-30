England retain Six Nations title in front of record crowd for women's rugby

Alex Matthews scores England's third try against France in front of a record crowd at Twickenham.

A record crowd for a women's rugby game saw England retain the Six Nations title and clinch the Grand Slam on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

Some 58,498 spectators were at Twickenham for England's thrilling 38-33 win over France.

That smashed the record for the highest attendance for a women's game – 42,579 set at the 2022 Rugby World Cup final in New Zealand.

It was the England women's team's first standalone test at Twickenham, the long-time home of the men's team.

England led 33-0 at halftime but needed to hold off a French comeback to seal a fifth straight Six Nations title after winning all five games for the Grand Slam.

It was Simon Middleton's last game as coach and sent him out on a high after their Rugby World Cup final heartbreak against the Black Ferns less than six months ago.

Andrew Matthews/AP England's Poppy Cleall is tackled by France's Yllana Brosseau during a bruising encounter in London.

“I am super proud. The whole squad in this Six Nations has got us to where we are today and it is amazing,” England captain Marlie Packer said.

“We knew France would be tough, they played to the 80th minute and kept asking questions of us, so credit to them.

“Simon's team talk just then had me in tears. He has been amazing for what he has done for women's rugby.”

Middleton said it had been “an honour and privilege” to be England coach and he tipped the women's game to go from strength to strength.

“The girls should be massively proud of what they are doing. I am so proud,” he said.

“To produce a game like that on a stage like this is everything that is good about the game. It's been incredible. It's a great learning experience that second half and they will continue to grow.

“This game has given me more than I've ever dreamed of. It's been an exceptional day that I will never forget.

“You live for moments like lifting the trophy.”

- Additional reporting by Stuff