Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos quits 4 months out from World Cup

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos has resigned.

The Sydney Morning Herald has been told by sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, that Marinos informed RA staff on Monday during a phone hook-up that he will be leaving his role.

He will remain in the position until mid-June.

Marinos was appointed RA CEO in December 2020.

His departure from RA comes at an interesting time, given the Rugby World Cup begins in France in just over four months’ time.

RA confirmed Marinos’ exit on Monday afternoon.

“Andy Marinos has decided to leave his role in the coming weeks to pursue new opportunities,” RA said in a statement.

Matt King/Getty Images Marinos, right with Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan, left, and Wallabies coach Eddie Jones at the announcement of Jones’ appointment in late January. (L) and Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos (R) during a press conference at Matraville Sports High School on January 31, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

“Marinos joined RA ... with a specific mandate to secure the immediate and long-term future of Rugby in Australia, at a time when sporting codes globally were grappling with the commercial and operational impacts of Covid-19.

“In his two years, Marinos has overseen significant change for rugby in Australia, including the financial turnaround from a A$27.1 million loss in 2020 to an A$8.2m profit for 2022, as announced at the recent annual general meeting.”

In a statement, Marinos said: “I cannot overstate the commitment and incredible work ethic of the people around me at RA and the roles they have played in helping drive some critical structural changes for rugby in this country.

“The foundations have been established and the business is now well-prepared to test the market for private equity investment, making it the right time for me to move on.

“Importantly, I will leave with the knowledge that RA is in a stronger position than when I joined, and proud of what has been achieved in my tenure as CEO.

SKY SPORT Nick Frost scored a stunning try for the Brumbies, but Canes are winners.

“I want to thank the board for the opportunity to lead this organisation, the member unions and the Super Rugby clubs for their support.”

RA chairman Hamish McLennan paid tribute to Marinos.

“We asked Andy to draw upon his impressive career experience and extensive global relationships to re-establish rugby as a leading code in Australia – he has delivered on this and been fundamental in the turnaround of the business,” McLennan said.

RA has started a recruitment process to find a new CEO.

Wallabies great and RA board member Phil Waugh has been touted as a front runner.