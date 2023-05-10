Gregor Townsend extends deal as Scotland rugby coach through to 2026

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was reported to be looking at his options in France before resigning with the Scottish Rugby Union.

Scotland ended any uncertainty over the future of head coach Gregor Townsend heading into the Rugby World Cup by handing him a new contract until April 2026.

Townsend is already the longest-serving Scotland coach in the professional era, having been in charge since 2017.

His contract with Scotland was due to expire after the World Cup but he has been given at least three more Six Nations campaigns at the helm.

The Scots were third in this year's Six Nations, their highest finish since 2018, and have climbed to No. 5 in the world rankings.

The announcement follows a protracted stand-off between the Scottish Rugby Union and Townsend, with the latter reported to have been looking at his coaching options in France.

Stuff Leon MacDonald will join the All Blacks as an assistant coach in 2024. He had reportedly been approached by Scotland earlier this year.

It had also been reported that the SRU had approached Blues coach Leon MacDonald to ask if he would be interested in taking over the national team following the World Cup in France in September and October.

MacDonald became unavailable after he agreed to be one of incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson’s assistants through to the 2027 World Cup. Robertson will replace Ian Foster in 2024.

“As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team has made this season, and we believe there is much more to come from this group," Townsend said.

“I also feel the connection the team has with the country is special and that our supporters are backing the team like never before ... Our focus right now remains on Rugby World Cup preparations, but I am delighted to have secured my future for the next few years."

Scotland has been placed in a tough pool at the World Cup, alongside defending champion South Africa, top-ranked Ireland, Tonga and Romania.