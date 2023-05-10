Hurricanes playmaker Carys Dallinger signs with Australian rugby after not getting Black Ferns contract

Carys Dallinger has opted to sign with Australian rugby after missing out on a Black Ferns contract.

Queensland playmaker Carys Dallinger and exciting teenage Waratahs fullback Caitlyn Halse are two of the new faces in the Wallaroos squad named ahead of their test against Fijiana.

Coach Jay Tregonning announced a 32-player squad ahead of Australia's May 20 clash in Sydney.

New Zealand-born Dallinger helped steer the Reds to the Super W final, which they lost to Fijiana Drua, but in a coup for Australian rugby the 23-year-old has committed to the gold jersey rather than the Black Ferns.

Dallinger, who is eligible through her Australian-born father, played for the Manawatū Cyclones and Hurricanes Poua but was not picked in Allan Bunting’s first Black Ferns squad this year.

She went to Queensland after Super Rugby Aupiki finished in March and has opted to play for the Wallaroos after narrowly missing out on a Black Ferns contract.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Allan Bunting got his first squad together in Wellington after announcing 34 Black Ferns contracts (First published on April 18, 2023).

Ruahei Demant, Hazel Tubic, Patricia Maliepo and the uncapped Rosie Kelly were the selected first five-eighths in Bunting’s squad.

Dallinger has said it was her dream to wear a Black Ferns jersey, but an opportunity to sign a contract with Australian rugby was good to turn down.

As for Halse, who is just 16, she has impressed in her first season with the Waratahs, who were unbeaten until the semifinals.

Bringing in 11 new faces, Tregonning said selectors had to make some tough calls following last year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand when the Wallaroos lost to England in the quarterfinals.

"The athletes called into the squad distinguished themselves through the work ethic, commitment and drive they displayed during the Buildcorp Super W competition," Tregonning said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Carys Dallinger has had a strong season in Australia with the Queensland Reds.

"After the most competitive Super W season in recent history, the excitement is high heading into camp later this week.

"No-one has booked their spot in the team: everything is on the table, and players will be hungry to secure that gold jersey for our first test match."

Among the new players are 18-year-old five-eighth Faitala Moleka and 17-year-old prop Laiema Bosenavulagi, whose brother Atu previously played AFL for Collingwood and North Melbourne.

Following the retirement of Iliseva Batibasaga, a fresh trio of halfbacks have been selected, including Layne Morgan, Sarah Lewis and Jasmin Huriwai.

The experienced quartet of Pesi Palu, Trilleen Pomare, Cecilia Smith and 2022 Wallaroos Player of the Year Georgina Friedrichs are the midfield options.

Waratahs flanker Piper Duck is unavailable due to an injury sustained during the Super W season.

Wallaroos squad: Ashlea Bishop, Laiema Bosenavulagi, Annabelle Codey, Bree-Anna Cheatham, Carys Dallinger, Alana Elisaia, Georgina Friedrichs, Caitlyn Halse, Grace Hamilton, Jasmin Huriwai, Eva Karpani, Michaela Leonard, Sarah Lewis, Ashley Marsters, Desiree Miller, Faitala Moleka, Layne Morgan, Tania Naden, Sera Naiqama, Leilani Nathan, Bridie O'Gorman, Siokapesi Palu, Shannon Parry, Trilleen Pomare, Emily Robinson, Deni Ross, Madison Schuck, Cecilia Smith, Maya Stewart, Adiana Talakai, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Ivania Wong.

– With additional reporting from Stuff